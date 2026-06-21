Concertgoer falls to death at Madison Square Garden show by jam band Goose

By John Annese New York Daily News

A concertgoer fell to his death inside Madison Square Garden at a show by the jam band Goose, cops said Sunday.

The 51-year-old victim suffered injuries “indicative of falling from an elevated condition” about 9:50 p.m. Saturday inside the world-famous Midtown arena, police said.

Medics rushed him to Bellevue Hospital but he could not be saved.

The victim’s name was not immediately released. Police do not believe he is the victim of a crime.

The Connecticut-based jam band was playing its second of two concerts at MSG over the weekend.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected,” the band posted on Instagram early Sunday. “Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support.”