Gonzaga baseball star Mikey Bell transfers to Georgia

From staff reports

Star third baseman Mikey Bell has committed to transfer to Georgia after claiming West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors in each of the past two seasons at Gonzaga, he announced over social media.

As a junior this year, Bell hit a team-best .378 with nine homers and 47 RBIs, and led GU with 24 doubles and 136 total bases. The Fresno, California, product ranked seventh nationally in doubles.

After helping the Zags to the WCC regular-season title, Bell was honored as the conference’s top player for the second year in a row. He hit .360 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs in 2025.

Bell is joining a Georgia team that advanced to the College World Series this year, finishing the season with a 53-14 record after bowing out in the tournament semifinals last week.

Bell is the second major departure for GU’s baseball team recently. Standout pitcher Landon Hood announced his commitment to LSU earlier this month.

Hood was named WCC Freshman of the Year last season after emerging as the Zags’ most reliable bullpen arm. The right-hander from Arizona posted a 3-1 record with a team-best 2.48 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP over 16 appearances (four starts).