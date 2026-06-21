Shari McMahan: It’s time for higher education to prove its worth

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Shari McMahan

By Shari McMahan

Across the country, the public is asking hard questions about the value of a college degree, and rightfully so. Employers want employees with the skills to contribute from day one, while students and their families increasingly expect evidence their investment of time and money will lead to better career outcomes, greater personal well-being, and more financial security.

They are questions higher education should be prepared to answer and questions that can strengthen our institutions when we engage them honestly and make the tough decisions necessary to live up to those expectations.

For generations, universities have largely operated under the assumption their value was self-evident. Higher education was an essential pathway to innovation and economic prosperity – the center of critical thought and knowledge. While universities have always faced criticism and scrutiny, now institutions are increasingly being asked to provide evidence of their relevance, outcomes, and impact. That accountability is not something universities should resist. It is something we should embrace.

At Eastern Washington University, we see this moment as an opportunity to reaffirm our purpose and demonstrate our value as the region’s polytechnic. Beginning with the 2027 school year, every EWU student earning a bachelor’s degree will now complete an applied learning experience as a graduation requirement, not a nice-to-have but as a must-have for any degree program.

Applied learning requires students to translate classroom knowledge into real-world experience. A nursing student doing clinical rotations. An art student designing a community mural. An accounting student assisting with free tax preparation.

The goal is not simply to prepare students for their first job. It is to cultivate the skills and confidence that will serve them, and their employers, for long-term career success: critical thinking, communication, collaboration, adaptability, and problem-solving.

Many universities offer internships, undergraduate research, clinical experiences, service learning, or capstone projects. Far fewer, and no public universities in Washington state, ensure that every student participates in one. By making applied learning a graduation requirement, EWU is sending a clear message to students and the public: an Eastern degree is valuable, our faculty are invested in student success, and we’ll provide what employers want.

Applied learning also advances something central to Eastern’s mission: access and opportunity. Students who participate in hands-on experiences often graduate with stronger professional networks, greater clarity about their future, and a deeper understanding of how their education connects to the world around them.

Yet, too many students face an impossible choice between pursuing a career-building opportunity and working the job that helps pay rent or buy groceries. Studies show nearly half of all students lack access to what can be one of the most influential and meaningful experiences in college. As the most affordable public university in Washington, expanding access to applied learning is one way we can help ensure that opportunity is available to all students, not just a select few.

College is about more than earning a diploma. It is about gaining experiences, mentors, and professional networks that may have previously felt out of reach. An internship can become a job offer. A research project can open the door to graduate school. A community partnership can illuminate a career path a student never knew existed.

The questions being asked of higher education today are about relevance, affordability, and impact. Our applied learning requirement addresses all three. It is a commitment to the public and legislators that reflects who we have always been. Our mission has never been to educate students in isolation from the world. It has been to equip them to engage with it, contribute to it, and lead within it.

The future of higher education will belong to institutions that are willing to make difficult decisions and evolve their programming, all while remaining grounded in their enduring purpose. Universities that listen, adapt, and innovate will continue to serve their students and communities well.

At Eastern Washington University, our answer is simple: if we want students, families, employers, and communities to believe in the value of higher education, we must ensure that their investment leads to opportunity, experience, and impact.

Our faculty’s support to incorporate applied learning into all degree programs is more than a curriculum change. It is a commitment to every student who entrusts us with their future: an Eastern degree will open doors, and the applied learning will help you walk through them.

Eastern Washington University President Shari McMahan lives in Cheney.