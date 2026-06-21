This day in history: Frank Church celebrated new Hells Canyon designation. Davenport Hotel opened European offices

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Environmentalists and fish-and-game conservation advocates celebrated a hard-fought victory on the Snake River during the dedication of the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.

Sen. Frank Church of Idaho summarized the stakes involved in this lengthy battle.

The Hells Canyon National Recreation Area was dedicated in a ceremony with Idaho Sen. Frank Church, the Associated Press reported in a story that ran in The Spokesman-Review on June 21, 1976.

“This is the last stretch where the water still ran free,” Church said. “And what we dedicate today is really a triumph of public opinion, swung back again to recognize that in this canyon, the deepest gorge in all of North America, that still ran white and free, there was a public trust and obligation to establish a management plan that would preserve all that was best.”

Yet the victory had actually been secured earlier, when President Gerald Ford signed a bill banning dams in the canyon and creating the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.

From 1926: Spokane’s Davenport Hotel opened offices in London and Paris, and was attracting new customers from all over Europe.

“The offices opened with a bang, arousing widespread interest,” according to cablegram.

The offices were located in the travel bureaus of the Drake and Blackstone Hotels.

“Large, handsomely framed photographs of exterior and interior views of the Davenport Hotel and new books descriptive of its departments will be prominently displayed in the Paris and London offices,” said The Spokesman-Review.

The Davenport would also be featured in a European advertising campaign “that will run on all Cunard steamships east for July and August.”