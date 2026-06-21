Wildfire in Utah prompts evacuation order for hundreds of people

By Thao Nguyen USA Today

A fast-growing wildfire in west-central Utah forced evacuations in a small town southwest of Salt Lake City, as state and local officials warned of dangerous fire conditions fueled by dry weather, gusty winds and low humidity.

The Iron fire is burning in Juab County, rural county about 70 miles southwest of Salt Lake City, and was first reported at around midnight local time Saturday, authorities said. The fire was initially detected north of Eureka, a small town with a population of about 1,000, and had burned more than 1,000 acres across Juab, Utah and Tooele counties, according to Utah Fire Info, a multiagency operation coordinating wildfire response.

By around 11 a.m. Sunday, Utah Fire Info said the blaze tore through nearly 22,000 acres and was uncontained. The fire was human-caused and remains under investigation, authorities said.

The Juab County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order Saturday, warning residents in Eureka that conditions were “life-threatening and changing rapidly” and instructing them to leave immediately by designated routes. Shelters were opened at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapels in the communities of Elberta and Goshen.

“Evacuation orders are still in place due to ongoing potential fire threats. Until the fire crews establish full containment around the borders of Eureka the evacuation order will stay in place,” the sheriff’s office said in an update Sunday, adding that no homes had been lost in the blaze.

The Iron Fire erupted amid heightened wildfire danger across the state. On Thursday, Utah Fire Info announced “Stage 1 Fire Restrictions” would take effect across many areas in the state beginning Friday. A day later, authorities issued additional red flag warnings for multiple counties, including Juab.

“Another warning is in effect for Washington, Beaver, Iron, Juab, Millard, and Sanpete counties,” Utah Fire Info said in a post on social media on Friday. “Gusty winds, low humidity, and dry fuels mean fires can spread fast. Please avoid activities that can cause a spark.”

Uncontained blaze in Utah rapidly grows over the weekend





Conditions had worsened dramatically after the Iron Fire was initially detected Saturday, according to Utah Fire Info. Authorities said multiple ground resources had been engaged overnight, and additional firefighters and air resources were deployed later in the day.

By late afternoon on Saturday, Utah Fire Info said shifting winds were starting to push the fire towards Eureka as the blaze grew to more than 5,000 acres. Authorities confirmed later that evening that evacuations were occurring in Eureka.

In an update at around 9 a.m. local time Sunday, Utah Fire Info said a “successful backburn operation helped protect” Eureka and no primary structures were lost. However, ⁠the fire had grown to more than 13,323 acres and remained 0% contained, with evacuations still in place.

By about 11 a.m., the fire had spread to 21,935 acres as crews continued efforts to secure the perimeter near Eureka.

USA Today has reached out to the Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands for comment.

Multiple wildfires active in Utah





The Iron Fire is one of multiple wildfires currently burning in Utah, according to Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah Fire Info. Authorities warned that hot, dry conditions and strong winds could lead to rapid fire growth.

“Conditions remain dry and dangerous,” Cox said in a statement Saturday. “Please use extreme caution, follow evacuation notices, and do your part to prevent new fires. We are monitoring the situation closely.”

The Iron fire is the biggest of five large wildfires in the state that have ignited in recent days, Utah Fire Info data shows. The Hastings fire, which started Saturday, had burned nearly 6,000 acres by Sunday and was 0% contained, authorities said.

The Middle Fork fire and the Boonville fire had both burned almost 400 acres since igniting Saturday and were both 0% contained on Sunday, according to Utah Fire Info. Meanwhile, the Sawmill fire sparked on Tuesday and has burned over 3,700 acres with 10% containment.

Fire activity in Utah has also raised air quality concerns. But Utah Fire Info said widespread smoke across the state was not solely from in-state fires, noting that smoke from wildfires in neighboring Nevada and Arizona could travel long distances depending on wind and weather patterns.

Authorities advised sensitive groups, including children, older adults and people with heart or lung conditions, to limit prolonged outdoor activity as smoke levels increase.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

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