A dead duck was seen in the Reflecting Pool. Then two more were found nearby.

A family of ducks on the edge of the Reflecting Pool on Sunday. (Pete Kiehart/For The Washington Post)

By Dana Hedgpeth and Maura Judkis Washington Post

When the Lincoln Memorial’s Reflecting Pool was replenished this month after a $14 million-plus renovation, ducks quickly took to the water. Tourists delighted at the sight of ducklings paddling through the pool.

But then, over the weekend: a disturbing discovery.

A duck carcass was photographed floating in the algae-filled water, days after the “American Flag Blue” paint began peeling off the bottom of the pool.

Then, two other dead ducks were found in a pond at Constitution Gardens on the National Mall - roughly 250 feet from the Reflecting Pool. City Wildlife, one of the lead animal rescue and rehabilitation groups in the area, said a staffer collected their bodies Sunday and brought them to the organization’s facility.

It’s not immediately clear how those two ducks - one was a juvenile and the other was an adult - died. But animal experts said ducks, which know no boundaries, typically go back and forth between the two water spots of the Reflecting Pool and Constitution Gardens.

They expressed concern that the construction activity is placing additional stress and “drama” on the ducks and their habitat. They also worry that algae blooms containing toxins called cyanobacteria, or chemicals from the paint in the Reflecting Pool, could harm wildlife. Certain types of algae are part of a duck’s natural diet, but if the birds consume blue-green algae, it can be toxic.

“They walk and fly back and forth,” said City Wildlife President April Linton. “They could have had exposure to the Reflecting Pool. It could be something related to peeling paint or algae.”

Where the body of the dead duck taken from the Reflecting Pool ended up is unknown. Officials at the Interior Department did not answer questions about the duck that was seen in photographs shared widely on social media.

Linton said the veterinary staff at City Wildlife plans to conduct necropsies on the two dead ducks they have received and hope to have results as soon as this week.

When asked about the safety of wildlife living in and around the pool, a spokesperson for the Interior Department said in a statement that “hydrogen peroxide, which is a milder treatment than chlorine and is used in spas and specialty pools like natural swimming pools, is treating the pool. There are no harmful side effects to marine life or to the environment.”

The agency did not address questions from The Post about what happened to the dead duck at the Reflecting Pool and whether its body would be tested for cyanobacteria or other causes of death.

A D.C. government official said Monday that the city’s Department of Energy and Environment plans to investigate after receiving reports about dead waterfowl and concerns about seeing workers discharge water from the Reflecting Pool into nearby drains. If there are dead waterfowl found at the Reflecting Pool, city officials will send the carcasses to a laboratory for testing for diseases and chemicals, the official said.

President Donald Trump has trumpeted his project to refurbish the Reflecting Pool, which has long had problems with algae and leaks, as part of his efforts to beautify Washington. But problems quickly developed: An analysis of satellite imagery revealed that, on June 13, algae levels in the Reflecting Pool were at their highest in at least five years. Last week, the Interior Department said it was treating the pool with hydrogen peroxide and “high-tech nanobubble ozone technology” to cut off the algae’s food supply.

Linton said that 30 minutes had passed by the time her staff was made aware of the dead duck in the Reflecting Pool and it probably got scooped up by officials from the U.S. Park Service or law enforcement officers who have been patrolling the area.

She said her group is concerned that the work at the Reflecting Pool is being done merely for aesthetics and for the Declaration of Independence 250th anniversary celebrations, and not with concern for wildlife.

On Monday around noon, a mother duck and six ducklings paddled around the center of the Reflecting Pool, attracting a crowd of curious children and onlookers who had come to see the monuments - or, for some, just the algae and flaking paint.

When one child got too close, the mother duck quacked a warning. The duck family has been seen throughout the week, sometimes sleeping at the edge of the pool and occasionally paddling through water that was, at one point, the color of pea soup. Residual algae could be seen at the sides and center of the pool Monday, but many areas looked cleaner than they did last week.

At City Wildlife, Linton said the organization’s Duck Watch team - about 30 staff members and volunteers who monitor ducks, nests and ducklings each day - has had a harder time accessing the Reflecting Pool this spring because of periodic closures in the area. The group has also noticed a decline in the duck population. While they typically count 100 to 150 ducks a day at Constitution Gardens and the Reflecting Pool, this year they’ve tallied between 50 and 100.

“There’s usually a substantial amount of ducks at the Lincoln,” Linton said, “but this year it’s pretty sparse. Most of them have chosen not to be there, and for the ones there, it’s definitely been a disruption. It’s not an ideal situation.”

Kristine Chapman, who leads the Duck Watch team at City Wildlife, said she found the two dead ducks floating on the edge of the pond at Constitution Gardens on Sunday afternoon after several National Guard members asked her if she’d seen them. She hadn’t, so they walked her over and pointed them out. She used a net to scoop them out and take them to City Wildlife’s facility near the Fort Totten Metro stop. On Monday, she said, she went back to Constitution Gardens and didn’t notice any dead ducks.

“The fact that I didn’t find any more today is a relief,” she said. “We’re going to keep a close eye and make sure wildlife is healthy.”

Over the weekend, Trump blamed vandals for the flaking paint, without providing evidence for those claims, and said the pool would soon be drained again for repairs.