A Grip on Sports: It’s never too early to call a Code Red for everyone who loves Hoopfest when the forecast includes rain all weekend

A GRIP ON SPORTS • This time next week, thousands of Spokane residents and others from far and wide will wake up, look outside and wonder why their feet hurt. Then they’ll remember. They just spent the weekend playing basketball. On asphalt. Under the giant heat lamp in the sky.

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• Maybe.

See, this morning I did what I always do when I wake up with the sun. I check the weather report. And, like it always seems to be this time of year on Spokane – around the dreaded summer solstice – today’s forecast was for, to paraphrase a boy of summer from the 1990s, sun, sun and more sun.

Perfect.

But my eyes couldn’t help but wander down the app. And land on Friday. The day the Hoopfest folks set up their courts for the weekend’s prized event.

The 69-degree high didn’t stand out. Nope. That’s OK. And something that happens occasionally even this close to July. What really popped was the icon to the left. The rain one. And the number with it: 75%. That’s not good.

The volunteers who plant the court tape on Howard, on Washington and on all those parking lots north of the river? They need it dry. So the stuff sticks.

But I have faith. The Big Guy is a basketball fan. How else can you explain Villanova’s 1985 basketball title? Or Kris Jenkins’ game-winner in 2016? It won’t rain Friday. Or the weekend. Steve Jobs’ app says … uh oh. How can this be? Saturday, the chance of showers is 55%. Sunday it is, oh my goodness, 90%.

Crud.

Someone get the Pope on the line. Have him intervene. Tell him we live in Hooptown. Home of Gonzaga, named after the founder of his order. And it’s not supposed to rain on Hoopfest weekend.

Did you know when Rick Betts was planning the first Hoopfest back in 1990, he went to the library and scoured the Spokane weather records? Discovered the last weekend in June historically received the least precipitation of any summer weekend? It’s why he planted his creation on that date.

Over the years Bett’s research proved to be reliable. I remember it was hot that first weekend, though it didn’t really bother me or my team. We played three times and our weekend was over. It became a tradition unlike any other. Never On Sunday was our team name for a while, as it took us years to play the second day.

But, as usual, I digress. Back to the weather.

The next four years there was at least a bit of rain. Then came years and years without any of the wet stuff. With really nothing interrupting play – well, there was the cooling downpour of 2013 – until the pandemic did its dirty work. And 2024’s late-Sunday showers.

Here we are, though, less than a week out and the forecast is cloudy. At best.

Thanks goodness there is time.

Time for some high pressure to build in south of us and push the clouds into Canada, where they belong. For winged Pegasus to drag the sun across the sky while the collective hoopers below shoot a magnificent 11% from the field. For Spokane’s best weekend to once again go off without a hitch.

(Why did I just have a vision of Bill Murray in front of a green screen with Andie MacDowell watching from the wings? Is that the only weatherman reference ever in cinema?)

Cross your fingers. Say your prayers. Throw a dime or two into the local wishing well. Burn incense. Dance. Whatever it is you do when you want something so badly you can’t rely on chance.

Hoopfest weekend is too important to your granddaughter. To your neighbor. Heck, maybe still too important for you to have rain make a guest appearance.

• Oh sure, I could have ranted today about the Zags’ best baseball player leaving Spokane and cashing in by signing with defending SEC champions – and annual NCAA failure – Georgia for next season. Or I could have lamented the way the U.S. Open ended Sunday, what with Wyndham Clark winning his second title. Or wondering if the U.S. Men’s World Cup squad will end up playing Iran – it’s possible – in Seattle. Or letting you know yes, my Father’s Day gift was a wheelbarrow and it was filled with ice and a certain adult beverage I prize above all others.

But for a guy who still has every Hoopfest T-shirt he ever earned, the event is too important to leave the weather up to the vagaries of meteorological phenomena. I wanted to enlist every single positive vibe from you folks I could. As early as possible. To ensure the weekend goes off without a hitch.

And if it still rains? I’m blaming you.

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WSU: As June winds down, so does football recruiting to a degree. But it never stops. Greg Woods has a notebook that includes the latest recruiting news, though it begins with some news on a tight end deciding to leave the program. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, anytime a story pops up on the interweb with Keith Jackson’s picture displayed front and center, we are going to link it. When it comes as part of a package about college football in the 1990s, we’re going to link every story. Especially when there is a mention of Cheney High graduate Steve Emtman. … John Canzano had a great Father’s Day column. … Oregon State has had a great recruiting past few days, at least in the secondary. … How has Arizona done in its recruiting? … Could it be possible Texas Tech will be OK without Brendan Sorsby? … In basketball news, new leaders will emerge for the Colorado men’s team. … Dusty May is leaving Michigan for the Mavericks. … In baseball news, see the Gonzaga section below for the most-important story around here. … At the College World Series, North Carolina won Sunday, snapping Oklahoma’s nine-game winning streak and forcing a deciding game three tonight in Omaha. … Did you know Arizona State once defeated an MLB team? It was just the Pilots, but still.

Gonzaga: This is the world we live in these days. Mikey Bell has been the WCC player of the year the last two seasons. A hitting machine. The next Zag headed to the bigs. A year from being able to join the MLB draft pool. And now he’s gone, joining freshman pitcher Landon Hood in leaving for the SEC.

Indians: It was a good week, relatively, for Spokane. The Indians opened the Northwest League’s second half on something of a roll. But after losing their Father’s Day home game with Vancouver 9-5, they start 1-2 in the race for a playoff spot. Though, as Dave Nichols relates in this game story, they did split the six-game series.

EWU: The Eagles football team stepped outside its comfort zone earlier this month for a Wellness Wednesday class. Liam Bradford has all the particulars in this fun story.

Kraken: Seattle made a trade for a young forward. Re-signed Bobby McMann to a six-year extension. All-in-all, a busy Sunday for the franchise.

Tennis: We all saw this coming, right? Serena Williams is not just playing doubles with her sister at Wimbledon. The 44-year-old was given a wild-card entry into the singles as well.

Mariners: Logan Gilbert walked into the postgame press conference carrying the evidence of why pitching Father’s Day was now important for him. His 7-month-old son was cradled in his left arm. Gilbert’s right? Tired from throwing more than six innings of one-run ball in the M’s 3-1 victory over Boston in T-Mobile. … Dom Canzone hit another home run. And then left the game, the victim of a sore hamstring and the Mariners’ injury jinx. … The question and answer story in the Times we linked yesterday? It is on the S-R site today.

Golf: Clark has had his ups and downs related to the U.S. Open. Had both yesterday. The past ones? He won at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023, then tore up his Oakmont locker in 2025. He won his second Sunday at Shinnecock Hills. After spending the entire day being heckled by the classless New York fans. … There was one best moment that did not include the contenders.

World Cup: Mohamed Salah delivered a goal in Vancouver on Sunday. His Egyptian teammates added a couple more and the team topped New Zealand 3-1 for the country’s first World Cup win. Then they headed back to Gonzaga. … We mentioned the tournament’s first-ever hat trick awhile back. Turns out the guy who scored it never knew he set a standard only a few have ever reached since 1930. … How will the U.S. treat the match with Turkey?

Storm: It is possible the dunk could become a bigger part of the WNBA game. And a Seattle player plays a big role in it happening.

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• By the way, I know this area needs rain. It can rain all day Thursday. Even early Friday. Monday? Downpours to infinity and beyond are welcome. But is it too much to ask for 36 hours without rain one weekend a year? Until later …