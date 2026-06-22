Clive Davis, music titan behind Whitney Houston, dies at 94

By Melissa Ruggieri USA TODAY

Clive Davis, one of the most influential record moguls in music history and the mastermind behind the careers of Whitney Houston, Barry Manilow, Earth, Wind & Fire, Alicia Keys and dozens of other artists, has died at 94.

A representative for Davis confirmed in a statement shared with USA TODAY that he “passed away peacefully from age-related illness” at his Manhattan home on June 22, “surrounded by his family and loved ones.” Davis had recently been hospitalized for an upper respiratory infection.

With his omnipresent tinted glasses, dense Brooklyn accent and natty suits, Davis presented the image of an industry titan for seven decades.

He was both beloved by artists – “he’s like family to us,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s Verdine White told USA TODAY in 2021 – and maintained an unwavering affection for the music industry deep into his career.

“I found, by accident, a role for music in my life that became a natural part of me and I realized I had a natural gift for discovering artists,” Davis told USA TODAY in 2022, shortly before his 90th ​birthday. “Everybody faces challenges, but the importance of the work ethic, of keeping the bar up there for the standard of excellence – I feel that was very much a part of my life.”

Manilow, whose career ignited in 1974 with “Mandy” – a song Davis brought to him as a rock track with the title “Brandy” – says that initial experience led to a 50-plus-year relationship with Davis as professionals and friends.

“When I did my version of what we changed to ‘Mandy’ in one take with the vocal and piano and then added strings and horns and drums, that was the big moment for Clive to figuring out my strength,” Manilow told USA TODAY in 2026. “It’s been ⁠a lot of arguing over the years, but we both respect each other. It’s been a decent relationship when it comes to the music. And then it’s been an even better one as friends.”

Even as he aged, Davis was still deeply involved in choosing talent for his annual Pre-Grammy Gala. Days before the show, he could be found in his bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California, poring over his comments for that year’s ‌event and talking excitedly about the newcomers he’d plucked to perform alongside legends.

“It’s not a matter of that I still want to be part of [the industry], I just am. And I wouldn’t change it ​for anything,” he told USA TODAY in a 2024 interview in his hotel suite.

Clive Jay Davis was born April 4, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York. After the death of his parents while Davis was in his teens, he moved to Queens, New York, to live with his sister.

His scholastic endeavors brought him first to New York University College of Arts and Science, where he earned a degree in political science, then to Harvard, where he received a full scholarship and graduated in 1956.

Davis’ career began not as a music impresario, but a lawyer. In 1960, Davis joined the legal department of Columbia Records, a subsidiary of CBS Records, as a contract lawyer. His business acumen – such as successfully renegotiating a contract for Bob Dylan – caught the attention of CBS Records honcho Goddard Lieberson, and in 1967, Davis was appointed head of Columbia Records.

For years, Davis unearthed musical talent that would escalate ⁠into landmark artists: Janis Joplin, Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Chicago, Pink Floyd, Earth, Wind & Fire and Aerosmith were but a handful of his discoveries.

Davis’ ability to pinpoint talent was often tied to his nose for commercial ‌success and ear for hits.

“If it wasn’t for Clive and Columbia Records in 1972, Earth, Wind & Fire as you know ‌it today just wouldn’t be here on this level,” the band’s Ralph Johnson told USA TODAY in 2026. “He had vision, and it was his vision in conjunction with [band founder] Maurice White’s vision that made it happen. It was one of the greatest relationships ever.”

But despite his innate ability for star making, Davis’ early career was tainted by a scandal.

In 1973, Davis was fired from CBS/Columbia after a government investigation into the financial irregularities in the record industry found that he used company money for personal expenses. A ⁠civil suit filed against him charged Davis with illegally spending almost $94,000 in corporate funds for items including a bar mitzvah for his son at the Plaza Hotel and redecorating his Central Park West apartment, according to The New York Times.

Davis denied the charges and three years later, after pleading guilty for failing to report $8,800 in income on his 1972 Federal tax return, received vindication from the judge in the tax evasion case.

A New York Times story from 1976 noted that the judge said Davis was “a victim of ‘appalling publicity’ that had unfairly linked him to charges of payola and organized crime in the record industry. ‌The only indictment against him was for tax evasion.”

By then, ‌Davis had been named president of Columbia Pictures’ record and music division, which merged its various labels into one – Arista Records.

While helming Arista – a post he held from 1974 until 2000 - Davis achieved massive success. Three months after the company started, Manilow struck lite-rock radio manna with his No. 1 hit, “Mandy.” Throughout the 1970s, Davis either discovered or steered the careers of artists ranging from Carly Simon to Bruce Springsteen to The Grateful Dead, who sometimes changed the lyrics to their song “Jack Straw” in concert to, “we used to play for acid, now we play for Clive.”

“He wanted us to at least be aware of the fact that you’re gonna say what ⁠you’re gonna say, but the presentation is going to dictate how people listen to it,” Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir told USA TODAY in 2022 about Davis. “He was older than us so we had to take [his advice] seriously. He knows art when he ​hears it. So that lyric, it was kind of snide, but we never meant it as derogatory.”

Post-1979, Davis shepherded the career ⁠of Aretha Franklin, telling ​Billboard in 2016 that “Aretha belongs to all-time hits that still resonate.”

One of Davis’ most monumental discoveries was Whitney Houston. The pair enjoyed a close professional relationship throughout her career, but, as Davis wrote in his 2013 memoir, “The Soundtrack of My Life,” not even he could successfully intervene to curb her drug use.

Following Houston’s missed opportunity to perform at the 2000 Oscars, Davis told the troubled songbird she needed to go to rehab, “She told me point-blank – politely, but in no uncertain terms – that whatever was going on with her was a personal matter and she had it under control. … She was in complete denial,” he wrote.

Houston died in February 2012, a few hours before Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, a storied tradition he began in 1976.

Davis served as co-producer on the 2022 Houston biopic, “I Wanna ⁠Dance with Somebody,” which he told USA TODAY was one of his “most meaningful” projects. Stanley Tucci portrayed Davis in the film.

Along with detecting Houston’s talent in 1983, Davis culled a coterie of other radio regulars in the ‘80s and ‘90s – Thompson Twins, Taylor Dayne and Ace of Base among them – before expanding the Arista empire.

In the late-‘80s he enlisted L.A. Reid and Babyface to form the subsidiary LaFace Records – which boasted a roster featuring TLC, Toni Braxton, Usher, OutKast and Pink – and in the mid-‘90s partnered with Sean “Puffy” Combs to create Bad Boy Records, which spawned the careers of Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans and Combs.

Davis was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, the same year he left Arista. After learning ⁠that his bosses at BMG Entertainment were reportedly planning to replace him with Reid – which they did – Davis quit and later that year founded J Records.

Under his guidance, J Records ignited the careers of Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson and, through a joint venture with Octone Records, Maroon 5.

“I’ll never forget meeting Clive. I remember him being really appreciative and celebratory of the fact that I was my own artist. And I remember feeling so inspired,” Keys told People magazine in 2016. “[He] knew that if people could lay their eyes on me, if they could see what he saw, then they would see what he saw.”

In Davis’ nearly 600-page memoir, he documents lively behind-the-scenes tales, including Janis Joplin offering to consummate her record signing in more ways than one, Manilow bristling at recording “I Write the Songs,” and missing out on signing Elvis Costello and Meat Loaf.

A complementary documentary, “The Soundtrack of ⁠Our Lives,” arrived in 2017.

In his book, the twice-married Davis who is the father of four children, also revealed that he was bisexual.

He ‌elaborated on his sexual fluidity in a 2019 Rolling Stone interview.

“I embraced bisexuality, which is the most misunderstood term in sexual identity. I never felt it was understood by much of the straight or gay community. ​You had to be either gay or straight — there was ‌no in-between. I just opened myself up to the person rather than to the gender,” he told the magazine.

In August 2021, Davis spearheaded “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert,” an all-star gathering in Central Park designed to celebrate the reopening of the city after more ​than a year of pandemic-fueled strife.

Davis crafted a marquee lineup that included Bruce Springsteen, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jennifer Hudson, The Killers and Paul Simon, but a massive thunderstorm silenced the show before many of the top names could perform.

Still, it was a fitting inclusion in Davis’ fabled career, because no matter his worldly accomplishments, his heart always remained in his hometown.

“I owe so much to New York. I was born, bred and educated in New York City. My P.S. 161 elementary school, Erasmus Hall High School [both in Brooklyn] and NYU established my work ethic and grounded me in the finest education that has been the backbone of my career,” Davis told USA TODAY in 2021. “New York is steeped in culture like no other city and has greatly enriched my life. I am forever personally indebted to New York City.”