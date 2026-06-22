ESPN legend Linda Cohn will anchor last SportsCenter on June 26

By Heather Burns USA TODAY

Linda Cohn will anchor her final SportsCenter on ESPN on Friday, June 26, the company announced on Monday.

Cohn’s contract is up at the end of the month ​and the two sides could not come to an agreement moving forward. Cohn, 66, started her career in Bristol, Connecticut, ⁠the home of the World Wide Leader in Sports, 34 years ‌ago. She moved to Los Angeles ​as host of the 1 a.m. ET SportsCenter in 2009. When ESPN moved the late show back to Connecticut last year, Cohn shifted to special projects.

Cohn has ⁠hosted the most SportsCenters – more than ‌5,500 – of anyone in ‌history. Her 5,000th show was celebrated in 2016.

“What I’m most proud of is that my ⁠career lasted long enough for me to see little girls grow up watching@SportsCenter, enter this business & ‌succeed in it,” Cohn ‌said, according to a social media post by ESPN.

Many of the original anchors of SportsCenter have departed in ⁠recent years. Cohn follows Kenny Mayne, Neil Everett ​and Stan Verrett, ⁠in ​leaving ESPN. Cohn has a YouTube channel and seemed to suggest she will continue to create content.

ESPN content president Burke Magnus released this statement:

“Linda Cohn ⁠is a legend and a major part of the history of ESPN,” Magnus said. “She has brought enthusiasm, personality and ⁠her love of sports to our audience for more than 30 years and her contributions to ESPN both in front of and behind the camera ⁠would make a very ‌long list. We wish her all ​the best ‌in her retirement and sincerely thank her.”