Faith and Values: Being myth-led by myth-information

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Several times a month, community columnists weigh in on matters of faith and values. The Faith and Values column appears Mondays, and features retired Methodist minister Paul Graves; FāVS News editor Tracy Simmons; and a guest columnist from the FāVS News ranks.

Last week, as a guest preacher, I explored “The Bible’s Power Transformed by Myths.” But first, I tried to reframe some truths and lies about mythology.

My headline isn’t meant to sound “lispy” here. My word-play is quite purposeful when I strongly suggest we are myth-led by the pervasive myth-information about myths. For decades, we’ve settled for the belief that “myths” and “lies” are the same thing.

That’s a lie. Myths are so much more.

Ancient history, biblical history – all have countless origin stories that imagine how basic life evolved and are lived out even today. So today, use your imaginations on some biblical stories to see how those religious origin stories reflect a fuller truth than mere words can reflect.

Biblical scholar Marcus Borg carefully spoke about biblical stories as myths in his excellent book, “Reading the Bible Again for the First Time: Taking the Bible Seriously But Not Literally.” Consider checking it out.

For example, the two creation stories in Genesis 1-3 are foundational stories that reflect Borg’s assertion that “while myths are not literally true (“factual”), they can nevertheless be profoundly true” (Page 62). Looked at from current scientific knowledge, the facts of creation go well beyond the ancient cosmology of these Genesis stories.

Or how about the story of Jesus’ ascension into heaven in Acts 1:1-6? Interpreted only literally, this story stymies us because there’s nowhere for Jesus to physically go. Joseph Campbell, in “The Power of Myth,” suggests that “even ascending at the speed of light, Jesus would still be in the galaxy.” (I’ll take Campbell’s word for that one).

But understood metaphorically, mythically, Jesus has gone inward, where the kingdom of heaven exists. “The images are outward, but their reflection is inward. The point is that we should ascend with him by going inward” (Page 68).

I quibble some with Campbell’s interpretation on this. But the power of biblical myths allows both of us to embrace interpretations that make sense to each of us.

Also, he reminds us that the Jewish tradition of biblical interpretation has always been more metaphorical than literal. Hebrew Bible stories contain an unending depth of meaning well beyond any perceptions of the Bible as a science or history textbook.

I embrace this kind of image-based biblical interpretation, though I know it frustrates people who insist on the literal, inerrant words of God in the Bible. My commentary is not meant to persuade biblical literalists but to affirm the value of historical-metaphorical interpretation.

Christian debate about inerrancy has occurred occasionally since the third century. Even Martin Luther’s 16th-century “scripture alone” mantra was questioned by Luther himself. But a more formal push for biblical literalism is a more recent historical emphasis (18th-19th centuries).

Consider the truth-piece of this statement: “Words often get in the way of what we want to say!” For years I’ve said this about ordinary communication between people. But it also fits when speaking of the Bible: “Words often get in the way of what the Bible is trying to say!”

In Borg’s book (Page 34), he speaks of a metaphor that might help you see your relationship with the Bible differently. It comes from the Buddhist tradition. Teachings of the Buddha are often spoken of as “a finger pointing to the moon.” Simply put: don’t believe in the finger, but see to where the finger points.

I invite you to see biblical stories more metaphorically, mythically – guilt-free even. You may discover surprising, more expansive visions of how God works with humans – and through humans – to expand our understanding our place in the world God is still creating.