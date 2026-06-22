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Micron, Anthropic sign AI infrastructure supply agreement

Micron logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026.  (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)
By Juby Babu Reuters

Micron Technology said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Anthropic that includes supply of memory and storage products, and ​a strategic investment in the IPO-bound AI company’s latest funding round.

AI developers are racing to secure critical ⁠components for increasingly expensive data-center buildouts, while memory makers look ‌to tap into the soaring demand ​for high-bandwidth memory and storage used in training and running advanced AI models.

“Our compute strategy depends on getting every layer of the stack ⁠right, and memory and storage are ‌central to how ‌efficiently we can train and serve Claude,” said Tom Brown, Anthropic’s co-founder and ⁠chief compute officer.

The AI developer has in recent months signed several major agreements to ‌secure more computing capacity, ‌including deals with CoreWeave, Broadcom and SpaceX.

Micron, a major supplier of high-bandwidth memory, said it ⁠would work with Anthropic to analyze ​how memory and ⁠storage ​systems perform across AI workloads and interact with the broader infrastructure stack.

The memory chipmaker said it has already deployed Claude models internally, ⁠applying them to coding and agentic use cases across engineering, manufacturing and enterprise functions, and expects to ⁠expand those deployments.

Financial terms of the supply agreement and Micron’s Series H investment in Anthropic were not disclosed.

Anthropic, the company behind ⁠the viral coding assistant ‌Claude Code, said on June ​1 it ‌had confidentially filed for a U.S. initial ​public offering, after raising $65 billion in the Series H that valued it at $965 billion.