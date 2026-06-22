Micron, Anthropic sign AI infrastructure supply agreement

By Juby Babu Reuters

Micron Technology said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Anthropic that includes supply of memory and storage products, and ​a strategic investment in the IPO-bound AI company’s latest funding round.

AI developers are racing to secure critical ⁠components for increasingly expensive data-center buildouts, while memory makers look ‌to tap into the soaring demand ​for high-bandwidth memory and storage used in training and running advanced AI models.

“Our compute strategy depends on getting every layer of the stack ⁠right, and memory and storage are ‌central to how ‌efficiently we can train and serve Claude,” said Tom Brown, Anthropic’s co-founder and ⁠chief compute officer.

The AI developer has in recent months signed several major agreements to ‌secure more computing capacity, ‌including deals with CoreWeave, Broadcom and SpaceX.

Micron, a major supplier of high-bandwidth memory, said it ⁠would work with Anthropic to analyze ​how memory and ⁠storage ​systems perform across AI workloads and interact with the broader infrastructure stack.

The memory chipmaker said it has already deployed Claude models internally, ⁠applying them to coding and agentic use cases across engineering, manufacturing and enterprise functions, and expects to ⁠expand those deployments.

Financial terms of the supply agreement and Micron’s Series H investment in Anthropic were not disclosed.

Anthropic, the company behind ⁠the viral coding assistant ‌Claude Code, said on June ​1 it ‌had confidentially filed for a U.S. initial ​public offering, after raising $65 billion in the Series H that valued it at $965 billion.