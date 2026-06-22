NeeDoh mania: Booming sales of viral squish toys have left Spokane retailers struggling to keep shelves stocked

Squishable NeeDohs are all the rage in Spokane. Trudy’s Hallmark in Lincoln Heights recently hosted a NeeDoh drop event which attracted nearly 1,000 people. (Cynthia Reugh/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Cynthia Reugh For The Spokesman-Review

Spokane has gone nuts for NeeDoh.

The colorful sensory toys are flying off of local store shelves faster than reindeer Peeps at Christmas time.

“A month and a half ago, we got probably like 3,000 units in … we sold every single unit (the) same day,” said Tom Barany, co-owner of the General Store on North Division Street in Spokane.

NeeDohs are not exactly NewDohs to the local toy scene.

Around for nearly a decade, they have evolved into a potpourri of fun shapes and styles which include Cool Cats, Nice Cream Cones and Gumdrops. With prices starting under $10, they deliver a satisfying squish and are highly collectible.

“It really was the social media, TikTok phenomenon that blew it up and created this monster of a trend,” Barany said. “I post a video on all of our channels every day. It might be on disc golf. It might be on propane. It might be about barbecues … it doesn’t really matter what the content is, the comment section is always filled with questions saying, ‘Yes, but do you have NeeDohs?’ ”

Scarcity has fueled this slow-rise frenzy.

My hunt for the fidget toys at a local Walmart and Boo Radley’s in downtown Spokane came up empty. Barany said at one point, Schylling, the parent company that produces NeeDoh, became so overwhelmed with orders it stopped accepting them. The General Store has $80,000 worth of the squishies on back order. When new inventory hits the shelf, it sells out within hours. Barany had just made a Facebook post about fresh NeeDoh stock before I called him.

“I think within five minutes of doing the post, we already had people at the counter for it,” he said.

Buyers run the gamut.

“It’s kids all the way through college and then adults,” said Adam Mayer, who serves as area manager for several Trudy’s Hallmark shops in the Eastern Washington and Idaho region. “They always sold well, but not to this degree.” We’ll even have seniors that come in and use them for dexterity in their hands, because there’s different kinds of pliability in them.”

Parents are also champions of the squish toys.

“They get excited because it’s not just a screen item,” Mayer said. “It’s something that they (children) can play with that’s tactile, it gets them off of their tablets and their phones.”

Also popular these days … NeeDoh drop events.

Mayer’s south Spokane store recently hosted a limited release gathering which attracted nearly 1,000 people.

“The line went all the way around the building … all the way to the back side around Trader Joe’s,” he said.

One group of guests from Moscow, Idaho, arrived in the wee hours of morning just to secure coveted positions near the front door. Guests who attended the drop event were treated to music, cookies, candy and bottled waters.

“We wanted to make it into a safe place,” Mayer said. “We had drawings, some giveaways like coloring sheets for the kids with crayons.”

Each person in line received a ticket for the purchase of two NeeDohs. The store had over 1,500 pieces on hand. They quickly vanished. Hot sellers included Nice Bergs and Super Fuzz Balls. The Coeur d’Alene store Mayer oversees recently dropped 168 NeeDohs during a grand reopening celebration. That inventory sold out in just 45 minutes.

These days, if it squishes, it sells.

“Any kind of squishy, sensory toy is just blown up as a trend right now,” Barany said.

Limited NeeDoh stock on store shelves has fueled inflated prices in secondary markets. A quick eBay search turned up multiple listings of NeeDohs with “Buy It Now” sales tags over $1,000. In an ongoing effort to keep the squish toys affordable and available for everybody, both Trudy’s Hallmark and the General Store have set daily limits on NeeDoh purchases. Locals hoping to get the earliest scoop on product drops or upcoming public events should keep a watchful eye on store social media pages.

On any given day, Mayer’s employees field oodles of inquiries about NeeDohs, but he isn’t complaining.

“We’ll get 50 to 60 calls per store, per day. I love it too, that we actually have young kids that are calling on the phone … and these are kids that usually are used to texting.”

Mayer admitted to being a fan of the squeezable toys himself.

“They’re fun. When I travel up to our store in Sandpoint, I have one in my car. It’s just a nice little fun squish.”

Cynthia Reugh can be reached at cynthia13048@gmail.com