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One dead in Nez Perce County crash Monday

By Cannon Barnett cannonb@spokesman.com(509) 459-5167

A person was killed after crashing a truck Monday morning near Lapwai, Idaho.

The deceased person’s 1975 GMC truck was the only vehicle involved in the collision, a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office said. First responders found the truck on its side and against a tree near Webb Ridge Road around 8:30 a.m., about a mile south of Webb Road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants, the release said.

The individual’s name, age, sex or locality were not released Monday “pending notification of next of kin.”

The collision remains under investigation, the release said.