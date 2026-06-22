Rain, rain go away: A look into Hoopfest weather

This year’s Hoopfest could have a wet start.

Spokane will be basking in the hot summer sun and warm temperatures until Friday, when the temperature will drop from Thursday’s 85 degrees to the high 60s on Friday.

“It’s going to be a wet and cool weekend,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Antoinette Serrato.

The drop in temperature is coming because of rain, which has a 60% to 70% chance of falling on Friday morning through midday, Serrato said. There’s a 20% chance of rain on Saturday in the early morning and a 40% chance of rain on Sunday morning, Serrato said.

“There will maybe be 0.1 to 0.5 of an inch of precipitation through the whole weekend,” Serrato said.

Hoopfest, the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world, will be on Saturday and Sunday. Hoopfest Executive Director Riley Stockton said 4,670 teams will be competing.

And they’re not scared of a little rain.

“We’re ready for it,” Stockton said. “It’s one of those things that’s out of anybody’s control. The biggest thing for us is getting our tape down.”

The plan is to tape down basketball courts on Friday night, around 7 p.m. If rain ruins those plans, Stockton said tape will be put down whenever a dry spell occurs. If there isn’t one before 6 a.m., Stockton plans to use chalk to draw the courts.

Friday holds a 10-20% chance of thunderstorms starting around midday and continuing through the evening, Serrato said.

The games will go on as long as there isn’t any lightning, Stockton said. If there is, play will stop until 30 minutes after the last lightning strike.

Cooler temperatures will continue through Saturday, Sunday and Monday with peaks of 69, Serrato said. Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the 70s.