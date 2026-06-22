This day in history: Bing Crosby celebrated 50 years in showbiz. Lawman vowed to land Raffles the thief in the hoosegow

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Spokane’s most famous celebrity, Bing Crosby, celebrated 50 years in show business by giving his first performance in London since World War II.

“Crosby gave a perfect exhibition of what popular singing can be,” a Times of London critic wrote. “The register and the range are only just there, but the pitch is still perfect and the tone and the phrasing are magical.”

The Daily Telegraph critic said that “the gait was stiff” but the “larynx was in superlative order.”

The three-hour show featured guest star Rosemary Clooney as well as Crosby’s wife, Kathryn, and their children, Mary, Harry and Nathaniel.

All 13 of the London shows were sold out. Crosby was donating $122,500 of the profits to six British charities.

A mysterious criminal named “Raffles” was stealing from lawmen. A lawman by the name of Luke S. May vowed to “have Raffles in the hoosegow in short order.” (Spokane Daily Chroncile Archives)

From 1926: The Northwest Police and Sheriffs Association was holding its convention at the Davenport Hotel, and a mysterious criminal named “Raffles” was stealing the lawmen blind.

Luke S. May, “noted criminologist, psychiatrist, bon vivant and president of the association,” vowed to end Raffles’ criminal career.

“We’ll have Raffles in the hoosegow in short order,” May said. “Now I’d like to see this bird pull that stuff on me that he has on Chief Jenkins of Portland. Swiped Jenkins’ suitcase. In just 30 minutes more, I’ll collar the crook.”

With that, May reached for his watch – but the watch was gone.

“Curses,” May growled. “Foiled again.”

Raffles was not a real criminal but a comic gag that became a running theme of the convention. The name Raffles came from a popular fictional thief.

The Spokane Chronicle noted that “guesses run widely as to the criminal’s identity,” and a reward was being offered to “the lad that makes the pinch.”