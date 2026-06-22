Vance says Iran agrees to nuclear inspections, as under Obama deal

By Isaac Arnsdorf and Karen DeYoung Washington Post

Vice President JD Vance said Iran agreed to allow international inspections of its nuclear program, which would restore a safeguard from President Barack Obama’s deal with Tehran that President Donald Trump threw out.

“That is a major milestone for the American people, and the first step in permanently denuclearizing or permanently ending a nuclear weapons program in Iran,” Vance said Monday at a news conference at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland. U.S. and Iranian officials are working with mediators from Qatar and Pakistan to turn last week’s fragile ceasefire into a more comprehensive peace agreement.

The Iranians threatened to walk out Sunday after Trump warned the U.S. may “hit Iran very hard again,” Vance said. But the negotiators stayed past 1 a.m. local time, and their team of technical experts was still present, Vance said.

“What we told the Iranians yesterday is when you guys engage in what us millennials might call trash talk, you can’t expect the president of the United States not to respond and not to correct the record,” Vance said. He denied that Trump’s threat threw “a wrench into the system.”

The ceasefire memorandum that Trump signed at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday gave the U.S. and Iran 60 days to resolve their hardest disputes, including over the fate of Iran’s uranium stockpile and the Strait of Hormuz. Over the weekend, Israeli attacks in Lebanon tested the deal as Iran threatened to close the strait, a major choke point for global oil and gas shipments.

The ceasefire called for an end to Israeli attacks in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government did not sign the agreement, however, and has criticized it, and U.S. intelligence warned that Netanyahu would probably undermine it by continuing the attacks. On Sunday, Trump accused Iran-backed Hezbollah militants of “causing trouble” in Lebanon.

“Israel is not party to this agreement, but we have seen with every other agreement, when it comes to the Iranian regime, they always lie, they always cheat, they never tell the truth,” Netanyahu spokesman David Mencer said. He said the Israeli and Lebanese governments were in direct negotiations brokered by the U.S.

Vance said Monday that negotiators were in contact with officials from Israel and Lebanon, as well as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and were working to set up a direct line of communication to address conflicts. He said Israel’s troop presence in southern Lebanon was still being discussed and would require coordination with the Lebanese armed forces and Iranian pressure on Hezbollah.

The Strait of Hormuz remains open, Vance said, and Sunday’s negotiations focused on a “mechanism” for keeping it open. U.S. officials have said they oppose any Iranian tolls, though Trump on Saturday floated the idea of the U.S. charging them if the deal falls through.

Trump falsely claimed traffic through the strait set a record two days ago. In fact, 20 vessels crossed the waterway Saturday, compared with a prewar daily average of 130, according to the ship-tracking firm Kpler.

“We have an oil gusher,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday afternoon.

Also Monday, the Treasury Department waived sanctions on Iranian oil for the 60-day ceasefire period. The relief is expected to modestly increase the price Iranian barrels can fetch, mostly in sales to China.

Trump sounded unfamiliar with the development when asked. He then suggested Iran would use any revenue to buy American agricultural products, a condition that U.S. negotiators have raised for releasing Iran’s frozen assets but not for its oil sales.

“I’m going to have find out exactly the status,” he told reporters gathered for an unrelated news event. “But if the sanctions go out, money is going to be put into this country. All that money’s coming back in the form of purchases of food.”

Conversations with inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency could happen as soon as Monday, Vance said. Questions about where and when inspectors will be allowed to expand their activities remain to be discussed in the ongoing technical negotiations.

“Everybody is fully aware that Iran will agree to have Major Weapons Inspections in order to ensure ‘Nuclear Honesty’ long into the future,” Trump said on social media Monday.

Iran was already subject to regular inspections as a signatory to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty and agreed to more intrusive monitoring under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Obama nuclear deal that Trump frequently condemned. After Trump terminated that agreement in 2018, Iran blocked IAEA access to some sites, while inspections continued at some facilities.

Iran since last June has prohibited the inspectors from visiting sites bombed by the U.S. and Israel, which include highly-enriched uranium production and storage facilities. Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told the state news agency IRNA on Monday that interaction with the IAEA would “continue as usual” in accordance with approvals of the legislature and Supreme National Security Council.

“You can’t trust anybody’s words, you have to trust what they actually do,” Vance added in remarks to reporters before leaving Switzerlandlater on Monday. “Letting in the inspectors is a big deal, but again, we’re going to see what they actually let the inspectors do once they’re in the country. That’s going to continually be a part of our negotiation.”

The two sides also offered differing public interpretations of when Iran would get access to frozen assets. The ceasefire memorandum said all frozen assets - totaling as much as $100 billion, held in accordance with U.S. sanctions in unpaid oil bills and long-ago purchases of military equipment never delivered - would be “fully available for use” by Iran.

Under the Biden administration, $6 billion in U.S.-sanctioned Iranian funds held in South Korea were transferred to a Qatari bank, to be released only for humanitarian purchases approved by the U.S. and Qatar. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that money will be “unfrozen and returned to our country” under the memorandum.

But Vance said purchases would now be allowed only to buy American-produced food and other U.S. exports, in what he termed “a classic Trump deal.”

“If Iranian assets are ever unfrozen, they’re going to go to make American farmers richer and to feed the Iranian people,” he said. The Qataris are working to set up a mechanism to implement those conditions, Vance added at the airport. “That money is not going to be unfrozen unless we continue to see progress,” he said.

The U.S. military has not reduced the number of forces it has in the region, said two U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. Those levels - about 50,000 personnel throughout the Middle East; more than 20 warships, including two aircraft carriers; and hundreds of military aircraft - will probably remain deployed through the implementation of the peace agreement, one of the officials said.

The ships in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman are no longer enforcing a blockade by interdicting vessels or firing disabling shots, the official said. U.S. undersea drones have also been conducting mine-clearing missions in the Strait of Hormuz for the past few weeks. The U.S. has sent a few surface vessel minesweepers to the region, but they have not been clearing mines in the strait.

The administration’s ceasefire has faced blowback from right-wing hawks.

“The actual MOU is deeply flawed,” said Mark Dubowitz, chief executive of Foundation for Defense of Democracies, which advocates for hard-line stances against Iran. “The administration needs to stop defending it beyond stating the truth: It’s a stopgap measure to resupply energy markets, lower gas prices, and help Republicans in the midterms.”