What’s next for World Cup in Seattle and possible return of Team USA

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Two down. Four to go. And one big prize potentially looming at the end.

The first week of the FIFA Men’s World Cup in Seattle was a celebration of the tournament and a showcase for the city’s place as one of the premier venues and locations being used for the event.

The opener between Belgium and Egypt last Monday was announced a couple of hundred fans shy of a sellout at Seattle Stadium (the temporary name for Lumen Field during the tournament) but still featured a lively atmosphere inside and outside of the stadium.

That was dwarfed by Friday, when the spotlight of the soccer world was placed on Seattle. The city responded with a day that will long be remembered and was capped with the United States beating Australia 2-0.

The first week was when the schedule of matches worked in Seattle’s favor. They included the home team, one of the top 10 teams in the world in Belgium and one of the biggest individual draws in the tournament with Egypt’s Mohamed Salah.

The upcoming week is more of a challenge, for reasons on and off the field. Here’s a look at what’s to come at Seattle Stadium.

Wednesday: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar, noon

It’s not the most attractive of matches, especially after both were thoroughly thumped in their last games, but there is some real significance. Both teams enter with one point after earning draws in their first matches.

Thanks to the addition of third-place teams advancing, both have a chance to move on to the knockout stage with a victory. But only a victory. A draw does neither team any favors, as two points won’t be enough to advance.

Only a win helps, which means it could be a wide open game with both teams pushing forward for chances. And if a winner comes from the game, that team could end up as the opponent for the United States in the round of 32 in Santa Clara, California, on July 1.

Qatar will be short-handed with two players suspended after receiving red cards in its 6-0 loss to Canada. Bosnia also had a player sent off in its 4-1 loss to Switzerland.

The match is not expected to be sold out, and there are likely to be some empty seats at Seattle Stadium.

Friday: Iran vs. Egypt, 8 p.m.

Maybe you heard some news about this one.

There are numerous aspects to this match, from the war in the Middle East, to the Pride celebration by the local organizing committee, to the concerns around flags inside the stadium – specifically the Iranian “Lion and Sun” flag.

There might be more focus on what is happening outside the stadium and in the stands than what is happening on the field.

That is unfortunate from a soccer perspective, as it will be a critical matchup if either team wants to advance.

After playing to a 2-2 draw with New Zealand in its opening match, Iran played to another draw Sunday in a scoreless stalemate with Belgium in Inglewood, California. A second draw means that no matter what, Iran would go into the game with the chance of automatic advancement with a victory.

Meanwhile, Egypt played to a 1-1 draw with Belgium in the first match at Seattle Stadium and followed up by rallying for a 3-1 win over New Zealand on Sunday night in Vancouver, British Columbia, its first win in World Cup history. Salah gave the pro-Egyptian crowd a sparkling moment to celebrate with his tiebreaking goal in the 67th minute, the third of his career.

The Egypt win put the Pharaohs atop the group with four points. But no one is eliminated going to the final match day, and a win by Iran over Egypt would clinch at least second place in the group and automatic advancement.

July 1, round of 32, 1 p.m.

Belgium was always seen as the favorite in Group G, but Sunday’s results took control of the group away from the Red Devils. If Egypt beats Iran, the Pharaohs win the group and would play a third-place team in the round of 32 on July 1 at Seattle Stadium.

The opponent remains uncertain but could be Czechia so long as it gets a win over Mexico – which has clinched the top spot in its group. If Czechia can’t get a victory, it opens the chances for Ecuador, Ivory Coast or Senegal to end up in Seattle as the opponent.

July 6, round of 16, 5 p.m.

This is the possibility now dangling in front of fans and has caused an instant jump in ticket prices on the secondary market. The U.S. could make a return trip to Seattle so long as it wins its round of 32 match in Santa Clara, California, on July 1. If the U.S. gets there, the opponent would be the winner of the round of 32 game played in Seattle on July 1.

If the Americans book another Pacific Northwest trip, can Seattle fans replicate the wild atmosphere from Friday again? We might get the chance to find out.