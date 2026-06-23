7-year-old boy hospitalized after hit by suspected impaired driver

A 7-year-old Spokane boy was hospitalized Monday evening after being hit by an alleged impaired driver.

The boy was riding his bike in the Serrano Apartments parking lot on Lidgerwood and Wedgewood around 7:30 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle, a Spokane Police news release said.

Medics treated the boy at the scene, who had “obvious injuries stemming from the collision,” the release said. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katelyn Fessenden said in court Tuesday that the child was unconscious directly following the accident and suffered a “possible fracture.”

He was hospitalized and is now in stable condition. Further details on the boy’s condition were not immediately clear.

Adrianna McConnell, 34, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. She was booked in Spokane County Jail for vehicular assault.

During her first court appearance Tuesday, McConnell wore green clothes labeled “Spokane County Inmate.”

“There’s no doubt that this is a particularly tragic case,” McConnell’s attorney Jakob Salazar said. “And I know from my interview with Ms. McConnell earlier today that she’s devastated. She vowed to me that she’s never going to drive again.”

With only one misdemeanor on her record from her childhood, Salazar said that though a serious offense, “there’s no evidence of any kind of patterns that would suggest noncompliance or risks in the future.”

McConnell fought tears as Commissioner Tami Chavez called the case “devastating,” adding that “the little one should be able to ride a bike without worrying about that.”

Chavez issued a release on recognizance for McConnell until her next court date.