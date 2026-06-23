A Grip on Sports: For a little while at least, the World Cup has taken its spot among the many sporting events that supply a backdrop for our day-to-day life

A GRIP ON SPORTS • As I was listening to some music on my iPhone the other day, I realized two things. The artist playing has been part of the soundtrack of my life for more than 50 years. And if you had told that high school kid back then someday he would be listening to music on a phone that fit in his pocket, he would have probably said “cool” and turned his attention back to the Star Trek re-run on his TV.

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• Constant change is something we’re all aware of, right? In all aspects of our lives. But the shape it takes can be a surprise. Take what’s happened in our home recently.

One thing I can count on around here is the kitchen TV will be on when Kim is puttering around in the room that’s labeled – on the light switch – as hers. And the TV will be blasting out sound from the latest Food Network show. Alex vs. someone. A diner in Bozeman featuring Korean food. An entrée crafted from pig’s feet and peanut butter. Or Bobby Flay extending his Harlem Globetrotter-like winning streak.

Which is why I felt a little off-center yesterday evening. Kim was in the kitchen. The TV was on. But the sound was different. It was, and please sit before you read this, whatever World Cup game was being played. The U.S.? Heck, Argentina? Those countries I could understand. But nope. It was, I think, Algeria playing some other nation that usually only appears on the news during time of political or economic tumult.

What had happened to Guy and his red Camaro?

Turns out, she was interested. And her kitchen featured a new soundtrack. Had for a few days. I just hadn’t noticed. What’s next, one of the new Drake drops on her iPhone?

Not likely. And it’s not all that likely the sport will linger after the World Cup exits our shores in July. But for the rest of this month, Ted and his rotating cast of judges have been replaced by Messi, Haaland, Mbappé and, yes, Balogun.

Instead of sitting down with a bologna sandwich and watching Ree Drummond spin out a cheesy casserole this week, I guess I’ll have to watch Ronaldo spin around in traffic and lose the ball again.

It’s just another change to get use to. In a lifetime of them.

• The NBA draft starts tonight. But don’t worry. No one from the area will hear their name called. Not even from the state. Or region.

The days of relevance seem long ago, even if it’s just been a few years since Gonzaga was churning out first-round picks yearly and not all that long ago Seattle high school products would surface on draft boards.

Maybe next year. Or the year after.

• One of the NBA’s superstars will be on a new team next season. The Bucks traded Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led them to the 2021 title, to Miami for four players and a handful of picks.

• Speaking of producing high draft picks, Duke has to be near the top of that list, right? Cameron Boozer is this year’s Blue Devil of choice. Next year it might be his brother. Or Cameron Foster. Or someone else on Jon Scheyer’s always deep roster.

If they can survive the gantlet of a schedule that happens to include Washington State. Yes, that’s right. The Cougars and Blue Devils will open a series of games sponsored by Acrisure – whatever that is – Nov. 21 in Palm Desert, Calif. It will be the first matchup between the two programs that have combined for five NCAA men’s titles and a dozen championship game appearances, one of the latter actually part of the Cougs’ history.

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WSU: Greg Woods has a story this morning on the addition to the Washington State basketball schedule which mentioned above. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, John Canzano has his weekly mailbag. … Oregon State continues to exhibit recruiting success. … The same can be said about UCLA. … And Arizona State, which has stayed local. … In basketball news, the Oregon State men’s coaching staff is complete. … Arizona could have as many as four players drafted in the next two days. … A former Colorado player is entering the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. … In baseball news, Oregon is filling its transfer-portal-caused roster holes with players from, yep, the portal. … Oregon State made a coaching hire official. … Oklahoma won the NCAA title.

Gonzaga: There is an outside chance a Bulldog may be drafted on the second day of the NBA’s two-day extravagance from Brooklyn. Theo Lawson delves into Graham Ike’s odds of getting a call and how likely it is Ike or another Zag will spend time this summer with an NBA squad is some capacity.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana State and Montana added to their football recruiting classes.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a notebook today covering some recent coaching hires in the GSL, from football coach Billy Newman at Ferris to boys’ basketball coach Isaiah Lockett at North Central.

Mariners: The M’s headed off to Pittsburgh after Logan Gilbert’s masterful performance Sunday, part of an effort that earned the righthanded pitcher the American League Player of the Week honor. … Seattle is determined to make this piggyback thing work.

Storm: Despite the best efforts of its best player, Seattle’s losing streak reached 11 on Monday night, the franchise’s worst ever.

World Cup: The Times story about the U.S. team possibly playing again in Seattle? It is on the S-R site today. … Who among hasn’t wanted to extend a stay in Seattle a couple days, only to be denied by, usually, the inability to afford a hotel? The Egyptian team could afford the bill but could not convince the right people it should not have to go back to Spokane between matches this week. … Mohamed Salah has his World Cup goal. And victory. … Messi has five goals now and the World Cup record for a career.

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• If you are wondering why this is so early today, the answer is simple. I have a doctor’s appointment and a couple other pressing engagements. None of which involve sitting in front of my TV and watching any sporting event, except maybe the M’s later this afternoon. Until later …