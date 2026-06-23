‘Awful but lawful’ or assault? Jury begins deliberations in former Spokane sheriff’s sergeant’s criminal trial

Former Spokane County Sheriff deputy Clay Hilton, center, listens to the opening statements of his attorney. Bryan Hershman Monday, June 15, 2026 in a Spokane County Superior Courtroom in Spokane, Washington. Hilton is accused of unreasonable use of force in his arrest of Kevin Hinton, who was parked in a park late at night in 2023 and refused to identify himself. (Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review)

Is being a “grumpy old man” against the law?

That was a talking point in the last day of the trial of Clay Hilton, the former Spokane County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who is accused of violently assaulting then 62-year-old Kevin Hinton after the man stopped to rest during a long road trip in the parking lot of a Spokane Valley park in August 2023. His pet umbrella cockatoo, Lilly, was nested in the passenger seat at the time.

“He didn’t want to provide his ID,” Yakima County Deputy Prosecutor Joe Brown, whose office is handling the case to avoid a conflict of interest, told the jury Tuesday. “But being a grumpy old man is not against the law … Mr. Hilton lost his temper, and you cannot hit people because you’re mad.”

The jury went into deliberations on Tuesday afternoon after half a day of closing arguments in front of a full courtroom, some in the gallery being former or current law enforcement and others being Hilton’s family.

The jurors, a majority of them men, must decide whether Hilton severely injuring Hinton that night was necessary to match a perceived threat, something Washington law requires of officers who use force. Hilton is also charged with falsifying a police report on the incident, a misdemeanor.

That night, body camera footage shows Hilton approached Hinton’s car, shined his flashlight in the window and told him it was a crime to be in Terrace View Park after hours.

Hinton responded that he believed it was, at most, a civil infraction and offered to leave. Hilton told him he wasn’t free to leave, and the two began to argue about identification and infractions. Hilton then told Hinton, “You’re gonna get hurt.”

In the next 60 seconds, Hilton reached into the car, hit Hinton in the face and then yanked Hinton out of his car by his legs. He hit him again multiple times while ripping his shirt, eventually knocked out his false teeth and later mocked him about the blood on his face after the arrest, video shows.

The interaction left Hinton with eight broken ribs, a punctured lung, severe concussion, shoulder injury and a disfigured lip, The Spokesman-Review previously reported.

Hilton’s defense attorney Bryan Hershman argued Tuesday the use of force was “awful, but lawful” under the circumstances because Hilton claimed he feared for his life. There were two knives in Hinton’s car at the time – one was at the back of the driver’s seat in between the seat and the door, and the other was in the driver door’s lower pocket.

“Grumpy old men kill police officers,” Hershman told the jury. “You hold his fate in his hands for doing his job, for putting his life on the line.”

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office largely disagreed with Hilton’s conduct that night. He was fired from his job, though any policy violations were barred from being brought up at trial. Two years after the arrest, a federal grand jury indicted Hilton for deprivation of rights under color of law and falsification of records in a federal investigation.

That indictment says Hilton punched and kneed Hinton in the head and torso, thus depriving Hinton of his constitutional rights, including the right to be free from an “unreasonable seizure” and “unreasonable force” by a deputy.

It also states the day after the alleged assault that Hilton falsified a sheriff’s office field case report relating to his use of force against Hinton by stating, “I could see a folding knife in his driver’s door pocket and fixed blade knife between his seat and the driver’s side.”

In body camera footage, Hilton never instructed Hinton to step away from the weapons, put his hands up or mentioned a weapon until searching the car after the arrest, even though he later wrote in his report he did see the knives.

It’s been up for debate in trial whether Hilton actually saw them – the defense claims he saw them when he first approached the car with his flashlight, but the prosecution claims Hilton falsified the report to justify his use of force.

“He knew he had gone over the top,” Brown said. “(Hilton) started seeking justification for why he did what he did. There is no mention of the knives until he actually searches the car.”

The rest of the body camera footage shows Hinton putting his hands up, falling back into his car, the entirety of the physical altercation, and then Hinton on the ground, crying with a bloodied face. Hilton asks Hinton to get on the ground, though he is already on the ground, according to the video.

“Why did you hit me?” Hinton asked between sobs.

Hilton responded: “Because you weren’t listening.”

In a series of statements to implore the jury to find more sympathy for police officers, Hershman said society and media “take law enforcement to the gates of hell and then criticize them for acting like they’ve been there.”

Hilton and others sacrifice their safety on the job to protect people like the jurors, Hershman argued. Then he apologized to them “for the lesson” they had learned during the course of the trial.

“The men and women in this courtroom hear the message: Ease up on use of force, don’t do as you’re trained, (because) it may cost you your life. But at least you’re not sitting there,” Hershman said as he pointed to Hilton. He asked the jury to make “a statement” to the prosecutors and police who investigated Hilton by finding him not guilty, calling the pursuit of charges “disgusting.”

He also criticized Hinton for filing a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the sheriff’s office, implying that Hinton had some sort of ulterior motives behind the interaction.

Brown instead redirected the jury to the body camera footage of that night.

“I want you to narrow your focus. It’s not about society. It’s not about ‘woke culture.’ It’s about what happened here,” Brown said. “Societal issues (are) not what you’re here for.”

Though the defense argued Hinton resisted most of Hilton’s use-of-force tactics, Brown said that Hinton only tensed up or stood up during the altercation because he was “being attacked,” was full of adrenaline and wanted to remove himself from being beaten. He never gave a chance for Hilton to respond to his actions, Brown said, and never de-escalated the interaction like he was trained to do.

“Kevin was not resisting arrest. He was simply trying to survive. He stood up. And when he did, additional blows followed,” Brown said. “(Hilton) wanted pain, he wanted to punish.”

While Hinton was in handcuffs on the ground, responding deputies muted their body cameras. Hinton testified during trial the group laughed at him as he sat there, bloodied and crying. Hilton testified that they were laughing at another deputy’s driving.

Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels eventually disciplined the deputies who responded to the incident at Terrace View Park after an internal investigation showed some members of the sheriff’s office, including supervisors, failed to meet the department’s standards of conduct during and after the incident, The Spokesman-Review previously reported.

The jury recessed Tuesday evening and will be back to deliberate at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.