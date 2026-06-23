Cole Young hits clutch homer in homecoming as Mariners beat Pirates

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

PITTSBURGH – The small pocket of fans sitting just behind the first-base dugout – a group of 25 that included his parents, other relatives and even his high-school baseball coach – immediately rose in hopeful anticipation as the ball left Cole Young’s black Marucci bat.

It sounded like a hit on impact, looked like a homer in its trajectory and felt like a catharsis when it landed three rows from the top of the stands for a go-ahead two-run homer.

Young’s personal cheering section exploded into a joyful jumping, fist-pumping, hugging celebration. Despite Young’s best effort to remain serious, he couldn’t hide a grin as he rounded the bases. He broke into a full smile as he crossed home plate and pointed to them.

Was this real life?

Growing up 15 minutes north of Pittsburgh in Wexford, Cole Young would come to Pirates games as a kid and chase down home run balls in the right -field stands during batting practice and watch games from wherever they would let him sit.

On Tuesday night, he played his first game at PNC Park and delivered what would be the game-winning hit in the Mariners’ 3-2 come-from-behind victory.

“I could hear them,” Young said of cheering from his cheering section as he rounded the bases. “It was like a super surreal moment.”

Down 2-1 going into the seventh against Pirates starter Mitch Keller, the Mariners got a leadoff double to right-center from Luke Raley.

It brought Young to the plate for the third time, he had hit ground balls to second base in his previous two plate appearances on pitches away and off the plate.

“I was trying to just get the ball on the ground to the right side and move the runner over,” Young said. “That was just the goal of the at-bat.”

But when Keller hung a slider in the inner half of the plate, Young jumped on the cookie, sending his seventh homer deep into the right field seats. The blast measured 382 feet.

“Those are the seats he used to sit in,” manager Dan Wilson said. “It’s got to be pretty cool. To be able to put a ball up there to win a ballgame, that’s got to be a full-circle moment for your life.”

In a situation where every person wants to hit the homer, Young was thinking about the basics of moving a runner. That mentality has been key to his success this season with runners in scoring position.

“It just comes down to me and staying disciplined in my approach and not chasing those away pitches and knowing what I do damage on,” he said.

His blast wasn’t quite deep enough to leave the stadium and bounce into the Allegheny River behind the right -field wall.

“I don’t know if I have that kind of juice,” he said.

Andrew Heck, Young’s baseball coach at North Allegheny High School, was able to retrieve the ball for his former player. He didn’t know it would end up becoming a gift.

“I let him keep it,” Young said.

Mariners starter George Kirby earned his “quality start” in an outing where everything seemed to be difficult, including routine plays and quick innings.

Kirby battled his way through six innings, allowing just two runs (one earned) on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts to pick up the win.

“It seemed like they had a pretty good game plan of just swinging at the first pitch, and I don’t blame them,” he said. “They made me work a lot and there were a lot of quick at-bats, lot of hits in the beginning, I feel like I settled in pretty good once I got that slider working.”

Pittsburgh put at least one runner on base in each of Kirby’s six innings pitched and multiple runners in four of those innings.

The Mariners committed three errors during his time on the mound – though one of them was his own when he dropped a sure out at first base during a rundown after a pickoff.

“I wanted that out right there,” he said. “We are trying not to let Logan (Gilbert) lead the team in pickoffs. So I was hoping I would’ve got him.”

Kirby didn’t freak out at his mistake, like he might have in the past. He went back to work. It was a mentality that worked well all night.

“Honestly, just try to be like, ‘who cares’,” he said. “We got the ground ball next and we got out of it. I’m just trying to make those moments not big at all – just shake it off and just try and let things go a little easier and don’t put so much stress on yourself to try and go out there and execute. Just let it go and focus on the next guy, and that’s what I thought I did a good job with tonight.”

The Pirates picked up a run in the second on Marcell Ozuna’s RBI single to center. Pittsburgh added another run in the third on J.P. Crawford’s throwing error on a soft bouncer in the infield. But Kirby held the Pirates scoreless over the next three innings.

“Coming off of a couple ones where he felt frustrated that even though they were quality starts, he gave up three runs., I thought he stayed with it really well tonight,” Wilson said. “They weren’t clean innings, but he kept battling.”

Cal Raleigh cut the lead to 2-1 in the fourth inning, smashing a solo homer to deep right-center. It was his first homer since returning from the injured list.

Wilson handed the ball to his leverage relievers to cover the final three innings. Jose A. Ferrer worked a 1-2-3 seventh. Eduard Bazardo worked around multiple baserunners for a scoreless eighth. Andres Muñoz looked dominant in the ninth. With his fastball hitting triple digits multiple times, he struck out the side for his 14th save.

“He’s feeling a lot more confident, attacking the zone and really letting that fastball go,” Wilson said. “He’s had some of the better fastballs we’ve seen the last couple outings, and that’s great to see. That makes the slider even better when he’s able to ramp up the velocity on the heater. He’s had a really good one. And tonight it was exceptional.”