Court lifts 250th anniversary deadline for Trump administration to reinstall U.S. park exhibits

By Nate Raymond Reuters

BOSTON – President Donald Trump’s administration does not need to reinstall dozens of exhibits that it removed from national parks on topics such as slavery and climate change before the nation’s 250th anniversary next month, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

A unanimous ​three-judge panel of the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily paused a judge’s July 3 deadline for the National Park Service to reinstall the exhibits removed under a Trump ⁠directive targeting displays that “inappropriately disparage Americans past or living.”

Boston-based U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley concluded the displays were removed as part ‌of the administration’s unlawful effort to “rewrite the nation’s history ​with a white-out pen.” Critics have accused Trump of trying to erase aspects of American history to fit what they call his own false narratives about the nation.

The 1st Circuit declined for now to pause Kelley’s main decision to halt Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s ⁠implementation of Trump’s March 2025 executive order. But the 1st Circuit ‌panel, composed of three judges appointed ‌by Democratic presidents, said it was still considering whether the administration’s request put Kelley’s entire June 12 ruling on hold while it appeals. The ⁠panel said it planned to rule “promptly.”

Kelley acted in a lawsuit by plaintiffs including the National Parks Conservation Association and the American Association for State and Local History challenging ‌the legality of the exhibit removals. In ‌a joint statement, they called the 1st Circuit’s decision to lift the deadline disappointing.

“The administration’s decision not to reinstall and reinstate censored materials, particularly in advance of our nation’s upcoming ⁠250th anniversary, is a disservice to every park visitor this summer and ​to the broader American public,” ⁠they said.

The ​U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees the National Park Service, welcomed the partial pausing of Kelley’s ruling. “We are confident that as this inferior ruling from an activist lower court judge receives further scrutiny, they will be further restrained,” a ⁠department spokesperson said in a statement.

Trump’s executive order took aim at what he called a “revisionist movement” that portrayed the United States as “inherently racist, sexist, oppressive or otherwise irredeemably flawed,” and directed changes be ⁠made to parks nationwide.

At least 51 exhibits from 37 sites were subsequently removed or discarded in keeping with Trump’s directive. One of these was an exhibit at the former U.S. presidential mansion in Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park describing the ownership ⁠of enslaved people by George Washington, the ‌first U.S. president.

Kelley, who was appointed by Democratic President Joe ​Biden, ordered the ‌signs and exhibits restored “by the 250th anniversary to properly honor the remarkable achievements of ​the United States.” The anniversary is on July 4.

The U.S. Justice Department quickly appealed, calling Kelley’s ruling judicial overreach. It had said complying with Kelley’s July 3 deadline to reinstall everything would be a “herculean and unmanageable task.”

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham)