Garred Road fire forces families to evacuate from state parks

Kelly Brunell and her family were on a bike ride Monday in Sun Lakes State Park when their three phones blared with an alert that the park was under immediate evacuation from a fire.

The family has a tradition of going to Sun Lakes each summer to celebrate the end of her daughter’s school year. Never before had they worried about wildfires.

The Garred Road fire didn’t look bad from their bike ride vantage point, and the Brunells briefly debated before deciding to turn back to camp at Sun Lakes Resort. They watched as Sun Lakes became more desolate and the fire grew stronger.

“We could definitely see as we were riding our bikes that it was growing pretty rapidly,” she said. “We were pretty traumatized.”

The Garred Road fire broke out about 4 p.m. Sunday north of U.S. Highway 2, burning brush and threatening nearby primary and secondary structures, a news release from the Southeast Washington Type 3 Team said. Monday, winds pushed the fire to an estimated 3,500 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, south across U.S. Highway 17 towards Dry Falls and Sun Lakes state parks, leading to a Level 3 “go now” evacuation order, which shut down the area.

A few outhouses were damaged, but primary structures were not, the release said. No injuries were reported. Highways 2 and 17 have reopened, with the only road closure being within the state park on Monument Coulee Road. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The evacuation level had been downgraded as of Tuesday afternoon to Level 1 “get ready to leave,” a Grant County Sheriff’s Office release said.

The Brunell family was one of at least 200 families evacuated from the resort, said Eric Ping, a management member of the resort. An estimated additional 50 day guests and 50 staff members were also evacuated from the property.

Last year, nearly 200,000 people visited the Dry Falls visitor center, more than 437,000 visited Sun Lakes State Park, and 70,000 visited Sun Lakes Resort, according to state statistics.

Although there was no active fire on the Sun Lakes Resort property, according to golf course manager Donna Yancy, the fire burned up to the edge.

“It looked crazy when you saw the wall of fire,” she said.

Sun Lakes Resort reopened 2 p.m. Tuesday

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Intern Megan Howard can be reached at meganh@spokesman.com.