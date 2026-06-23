Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road opens

A road that winds through one of the West’s most gorgeous national parks is open for the season.

Glacier National Park announced Monday that it opened the Going-to-the-Sun Road, the paved route that winds up and down Logan Pass in northwest Montana.

The 50-mile road bisects the park and connects the West Glacier and St. Mary entrances, offering views of rugged peaks and access to a number of trailheads along the way.

It closes annually because of snow. Crews began working to remove snow

Glacier officials wrote in a news release that visitors should expect to see lingering snow at the top of Logan Pass, which sits at 6,646 feet of elevation. The Highline Trail remains closed because of snow conditions.

The road’s opening this summer comes with significant changes. Glacier’s timed-entry reservation system has been scrapped, meaning visitors no longer need to book reservations to enter the park.

Park officials are taking other steps to limit crowding. Starting on July 1, parking at the Logan Pass Visitor Center will be timed, limiting each car to three hours in the lot. The restriction, which will be enforced until Sept. 7, is meant to increase turnover in the always-packed lot.

Visitors are expected to pick up a free, time-stamped permit from a kiosk once they arrive and place it on their car’s dashboard, according to the park’s website.

Overnight parking will be allowed for backcountry users with a park permit and for visitors headed to the Granite Park Chalet.

Another option for getting to the top of the pass is the park’s shuttle system. This year, the shuttles will be reservation-only, meaning visitors will need to purchase tickets in advance from recreation.gov. Tickets cost $1.

The shuttles will take off from both the east and west entrances, with boarding locations at Apgar Visitor Center and Lake McDonald on the west side and Rising Sun Picnic Area and St. Mary Visitor Center on the east side.

Shuttles won’t stop at Avalanche Lake or the Trail of the Cedars.

Park visitors should still expect long lines at the west gate. In its Monday release, the park warned of waits as long as 30 minutes during the busiest times of the season.