Nasdaq tumbles more than 2% in opening trading as global tech sell-off deepens

By Victoria Craw and Miriam Waldvogel Washington Post

Global stocks fell sharply Tuesday and appeared poised to extend losses in a sell-off driven by tech heavyweights. The Nasdaq composite index was down more than 2% at the market’s close.

South Korea’s KOSPI index fell nearly 10%, with Samsung Electronics and semiconductor maker SK Hynix each losing more than 12% of their value. The sell-off triggered a trading halt Tuesday afternoon, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The Nasdaq was down 2.21% at the market close, with the S&P 500 down 1.44%.

Japan’s Nikkei index closed just over 5% down, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost nearly 2%. Markets in Europe also lost ground Tuesday, including the United Kingdom’s FTSE 250, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40.

The cooling sentiment follows signals of higher interest rates and concern over the level of spending on AI investment, which has driven markets to record highs.

Tech giants suffered some of the biggest losses. Shares of SpaceX, following its record-breaking initial public offering this month, opened nearly 4% lower but closed 0.98% higher. Oracle closed over 5% lower, while Alphabet closed nearly 1% lower.

Several major chipmakers also suffered sharp losses at the market’s open. Intel closed over 6% and Qualcomm dropped 8.01%. Chip giant Nvidia also lost nearly 5%.

Amazon, however, ticked up in opening hours with the beginning of its Prime Day event after several weeks of decline. Microsoft also made small gains Tuesday morning.