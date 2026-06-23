One of ‘Spokane Three’ submits motion for judgment of acquittal

Lawyers representing Bajun Mavalwalla II are asking a judge to strike down a jury’s verdict, after they found him guilty in late May of being involved in a conspiracy against U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents.

Mavalwalla, Justice Forral and Jac Archer were the only defendants to go to trial out of nine protesters charged in the case. The three defendants face up to six years in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

The other six pleaded guilty to lesser charges, including Ben Stuckart, the former Spokane City Council president who posted a call to action on Facebook during a June 11, 2025, protest outside of an ICE facility at 411 W. Cataldo Ave. The protest erupted after agents attempted to transport detained immigrants to a Tacoma detention center.

Mavalwalla, however, is the first of the “ Spokane 3” to file a motion for a judgment of acquittal.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca L. Pennell, who presided over the trial will have to weigh whether the evidence is legally sufficient to sustain a conviction.

Attorneys argue that the evidence was legally insufficient for the jury to find Mavalwalla guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

While some of the protesters were charged with assault, Mavalwalla was not. He was found guilty of aiding and abetting in a conspiracy.

“Based on the jury verdict form, the jury specifically found that the Government had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mavalwalla conspired to impede or injure federal officers by use of force, intimidation, or threats,” the motion read. “The jury also found that Mavalwalla had not conspired to injure any federal officers or that he had injured any property of the government.”

The attorneys argue there were some undisputed facts presented at the trial, including that Mavalwalla did not contact any other protesters prior to joining the June 11 protest, didn’t damage property or encourage others to do so, and he did not agree with anyone to injure or impede federal officers.

Furthermore, the motion claims “there’s no evidence, direct or circumstantial, that Mavalwalla ‘aided and abetted’ others to use force, threats and intimidation” against officers.

During the trial, the government argued that Mavalwalla landed an elbow strike on an ICE agent. It is Mavalwalla’s belief and that of the jury’s, based on a verdict form, that Mavalwalla was simply trying to pull his left arm away after an ICE agent grabbed him, according to his attorneys.

“The Government argued that the Defendant used force against agents when the videos clearly showed the Defendant attempting to remove himself from the grasps of agents,” the motion read.

Additionally, the government argued that Mavalwalla orchestrated the actions of individuals during the protest. The motion claims there is no proof that Mavalwalla yelled any sort of instructions when he ran to block ICE vehicles from leaving a gated parking lot at the protest. Video evidence does not clearly show Mavalwalla making any exclamatory, demanding statements, according to the motion.

“The Government argued that because protesters had joined arms at the South Gate, they entered into a conspiracy to impede officers,” the motion read.

Because ICE officers were pushing protesters to the ground, the interlocking of arms gave protesters stability so they wouldn’t fall, the attorneys say.

The motion casts doubt that Mavalwalla kicked over a smoke cannister and threw another, which in turn endangered police officers. The attorneys claim there isn’t a “scintilla of evidence of such” and that this was another example of the government launching “false theories throughout trial.”

The legal definition of “aid and abet” means to assist someone in committing a crime or to encourage someone to commit a crime. The motion said the Court’s definition to “help someone else commit a crime” left out a crucial aspect that a defendant must “know that a conspiracy existed” and not just possess knowledge of a crime. The motion contends there was no evidence that Mavalwalla had knowledge of an ongoing conspiracy or aided and abetted others to create one.

“Without engaging in an alternative reality, there was no evidence submitted by the government that he engaged in a conspiracy, even if the term was applied loosely” the motion’s concludes. “Likewise, there was no evidence that he aided and abetted in a conspiracy particularly because there was no evidence that he knew of any conspiracy.”

Such motions are usually made after evidence is presented and ruled upon during trial. Pennell decided to take this request under advisement.