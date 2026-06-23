Reliever Tyler Hampu keeps Spokane Indians close; Tri-City hangs on 4-2 | NWL baseball

The Spokane Indians have become accustomed to late-inning heroics on their recent homestand. On Tuesday, they put themselves in position once again to pull off a comeback win.

But sometimes it just doesn’t go your way.

The Indians loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning, but the Tri-City Dust Devils held on for a 4-2 win in the opener of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium.

The comeback attempt would not have been possible without a quality relief appearance by a struggling righty.

Tyler Hampu, who began play with a 9.00 ERA over his first 11 games this season, struck out three over three shutout innings, giving the Indians offense a chance to scratch their way back into it.

“Obviously, you want to do anything you can to keep the guys in the game,” the 23-year-old said. “It’s been rough for me this year, so it feels really good to go out there and keep them in a spot.”

Hampu entered in the seventh inning in relief of Indians starter Lebarron Johnson Jr. He worked around a fielding error in that inning, then escaped a two-on, two-out jam in the eighth before recording a 1-2-3 ninth.

“I’m just really trying to keep things simple,” he said. “Coming in, I was really in my head just trying to simplify stuff, just that one simple cue, and stick to that and trust it. … I was just working through the catcher, picking a spot and letting it go.”

Tommy Hopfe led off the home half of the ninth with an infield single. With two down, Kelvin Hidalgo drew a walk then Max Belyeu beat out an infield single that was deflected by the pitcher.

That brought up Tevin Tucker, who had two hits and two stolen bases in the game. But Tri-City closer Sam Tookoian struck out Tucker on three pitches to record his league-leading 10th save of the season.

“I just wanted to give the guys a chance to stay in it,” Hampu said. “All it takes is a few good swings, maybe a homer, and you’re right back in it.”

Johnson’s trouble started in the second inning. Matt Coutney ripped a leadoff double and with one down, Peter Burns crushed an 0-2 pitch into the parking lot beyond the right field seating area for his third home run of the season and a 2-0 lead.

The Dust Devils (3-1, second half) added on in the third. Jorge Ruiz led off with a single, moved to third on consecutive groundouts and scored on Coutney’s two-out double. Randy De Jesus followed with a single through the hole on the right side and Tri-City went up 4-0.

The Indians (1-3) got on the board in the fourth. Jack O’Dowd led off with a double into the right field corner and with one down scored on a single by Hopfe.

Hidalgo led off the fifth with a single, stole second and scored on a soft liner to center by Belyeu to make it 4-2.

But unlike recent walk-off wins, the Indians couldn’t find a big hit down the stretch when they needed it.

Hopfe finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and Tucker, Belyeu and Hidalgo all had two hits apiece. The Indians stole five bases but went 3 for 11 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine.

Johnson allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over six innings. He threw 88 pitches, 58 for strikes.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.