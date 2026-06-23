‘The Pearl of the Caribbean’: Spokane’s budding Cuban cuisine scene celebrates heritage as specter of American intervention looms

Jose Sosa proudly displays the assortment of food available for purchase at the Cuban Way food truck on Friday, May 8, in Spokane, Wash. Among the entrees up for grabs are frita burgers ($12), roasted pork sandwiches ($18), Cuban tamales ($16), ropa vieja ($18), vaca frita ($18), cuban steak ($18), churro fries ($8), and more. (Mathew Callaghan / The Spokesman-Review)

As a 17-year-old in Fidel Castro’s army, Jose Sosa’s father went 64 days without a meal. After weeks of tromping across the Cuban countryside, his company eventually stumbled upon a field of rotten pineapples.

“Him and his crew, they devoured them,” Sosa said, translating for his father. “They didn’t care if it was rotting or not. … He was told by the Castros to destroy people’s livelihood in farms and plantations, all sorts of fruits and vegetables. And it bothered him a lot, because my dad’s side of the family comes from farms. They come from the outskirts.”

By 1988, the Cuban government controlled over 82% of tenable farmland. Sosa’s father was one of the soldiers assigned to “reclaim” that land.

In 1980, he escaped Cuba to Florida’s balmy shores in the Mariel boatlift, a mass exodus of Cubans during which he and 125,000 others fled the country between April and October 1980.

After about 40 years working as a plumber in Florida, Sosa’s father moved to Spokane before he started working as a cook in his son’s food truck. Called The Cuban Way, Sosa’s food brings a taste of the Caribbean Sea’s largest island to the Pacific Northwest.

“I was always in the kitchen,” Sosa said. “Growing up with my aunts, my grandma, I was always there seeing how they did things. And I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit … What’s better than to show people our culture, our experience, and the tragedies that my family had to go through in Cuba?”

While Sosa and his father are among the Cuban Americans bringing the taste of their heritage to the Lilac City, the island nation is thrust closer to an international spotlight amid talks of a U.S. intervention.

“We’re innovators, we’re hard workers, and we grind,” Sosa said. “And to be honest, we’re family-oriented. We just want to see Cuba free.”

From bounty to poverty

Cinnamony-sweet and crispy churro fries, fried pork chunks, tender vaca frita (shredded steak topped with sauteed onions) and Cuban sandwiches are just some of the items on The Cuban Way’s menu. Cuban food is unique, Sosa said, because it’s a mix of Spanish, African, Chinese and Indigenous cuisines.

Sosa was born in Miami to two Cuban immigrants, but knows the struggles his people have faced. He said Cuba was recognized as the pearl of the Caribbean before Fidel Castro seized power in 1959. Famous actors and athletes flocked to the baroque-style buildings that lined the streets of Havana.

Sosa’s great-grandfather on his mom’s side was “a pioneer” in the theater industry and owned multiple cinemas, dance halls and bars.

Before the Cuban revolution, the island boasted 511 movie theaters, according to CNN. At the time, the island had more cinemas than Paris and New York City.

On his father’s side of the family, Sosa said they owned three to four plantations, each about 60 to 80 acres. When Fidel Castro defeated U.S.-backed Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista, all of his family’s assets disappeared. The island has been plagued by political turmoil for decades now, and between 1967 and 1980, more than 100 members of Sosa’s family fled Cuba, including his father.

Over the past few months, the United States has been mounting pressure on Cuba to enact political and economic changes to the way their government is run.

President Donald Trump said earlier this month that he wants Cuba to be a “nicely run country that can feed its people” and that he would “take care of the Islamic republic of Iran” before shifting focus to Cuba. He added that the island nation has potential for “beautiful resorts” and that the people of Cuba “want us there badly.”

The Miami Herald published a survey that asked 800 Cubans and Cuban Americans living in Florida if they would support U.S. military intervention in Cuba; 79% of respondents said yes. But Sebastian Arcos, interim director of the Cuban Research Institute at Florida International University, said that a “poll in a totalitarian society” is impossible because most people will “just repeat the government’s lines.”

On a warm spring day off Division Street, Jeremy Abraham grills a Cubano on the tiny gas stovetop of his food cart. He uses a marinated grilled pork known as lechon for all his sandwiches. It’s a recipe his Cuban grandmother taught him as a child growing up in Tampa.

Jeremy Abraham pulls apart the pieces of a pork cubano he prepared at his food cart off Division Street in Spokane on Tuesday, April 7. His grandmother taught him the recipe for preparing cubanos. As part of the process, he marinates the pork he uses for a full day to absorb the flavor. (Mathew Callaghan / The Spokesman-Review)

Currently, Rosita’s Cubanos is open three days a week. On Tuesdays, Abraham is at snowboard and ski shop Solnix, Thursdays he’s at Cinder on North Division, and Saturdays he’s posted up outside Bellwether Brewing. He’s usually open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jeremy Abraham pulls apart the pieces of a pork cubano he prepared at his food cart off Division Street in Spokane on Tuesday, April 7. His grandmother taught him the recipe for preparing cubanos. As part of the process, he marinates the pork he uses for a full day to absorb the flavor. (Mathew Callaghan / The Spokesman-Review)

Having worked in Vietnamese and Mediterranean restaurants most his life from Tampa to Colorado, Abraham opened Rosita’s Cubanos because he felt that Cuban cuisine was lacking in Spokane.

While the politics aren’t Abraham’s focus, he said the Cubans and others who have fled to America have a lot to offer.

“I don’t want to get too political or anything, but this country is built on immigrants, and the best food comes from immigrants,” Abraham said. “You don’t have to have fancy food, fancy ingredients or techniques, just high quality and attention to detail goes a long way. We’re not doing anything crazy here, just trying to do it the way my grandma did it.”

An island in turmoil

Arcos believes that if the United States were to cease diplomatic talks and pivot to military intervention, it would look a lot like what the U.S. did in 1898 when Cuba won its independence from Spain. Aerial bombardments and swift attacks on key leadership in the regime is far more logical than a full-scale ground invasion, Arcos said.

While the Cuban government faces a downward spiral from mismanagement, economic pressure and the threat of a strong-hand approach from the United States, Arcos doubts the Trump administration will be content until the Castro name is completely out of power.

In the meantime, unrest is commonplace.

In July 2021, thousands of Cubans held widespread peaceful demonstrations across the island. Deep-seated resentment toward the totalitarian government and the lack of electricity was exacerbated by food and medicine shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Human rights group Justica 11J reported in October 2025 there were 359 political prisoners connected to the 2021 protests still behind bars. Some have sentences as long as 22 years.

Arcos knows that kind of brutal political punishment.

He spent all of 1982 in a Cuban prison because he tried to leave. He was 20 years old at the time.

Arcos said his family was involved in putting the Castros in power. His uncle was one of 150 guerrilla fighters who stormed Moncada, the second-largest military garrison in the country, in 1952. Although that coup failed, the event is said to have sparked a national uprising against Batista and cemented Castro as the leader of the opposition. Another one of Arcos’s uncles was captured by Batista’s military and executed.

When Castro announced he was a “Marxist-Leninist” in 1961 and that Cuba would be a socialist republic, Arcos’ family “joined the opposition once again.” Eventually, Arcos, his father and uncle all found themselves in a dingy prison cell.

“My family was fighting for democracy,” Arcos said. “They were not fighting for communism.”

Arcos, 65, was finally able to leave Cuba in 1992. But his father developed an orange-sized tumor in prison and died two years after being released in 1995. He was denied medical treatment while in prison, his son said.

“Forget about air conditioning or telephone or TV,” Arcos said. “We were taken to a backyard to walk around a basketball court once a week, if they remembered, and they often forgot about that. So it was not really once a week. Now it is much, much worse, because there is no electricity, there is no running water, and the food is nonexistent. They get no medical treatment whatsoever.”

Conflict looms

The U.S. imposed a near-total fuel blockade and tight sanction on Cuba earlier this year. In early June, the United States announced new sanctions on President Miguel Diaz-Canal. Weeks prior, the government called for the indictment of 95-year-old former Cuban President Raul Castro, the brother of Fidel, for his alleged role in the downing of two civilian aircrafts in 1996.

“The current president doesn’t hold any power,” Arcos said. “That position is hollow. He was created as a facade of a civilian government for what really is a military dictatorship run by a General Raul Castro. The military is his child.”

He believes a dogfight will occur when Raul Castro dies. It’ll be the first time in nearly 70 years that Cuba will be without a clear successor.

Arcos said Fidel and Raul Castro not only gave the military all the firepower of Cuba, but also handed the military the keys to the economy. The result has been the systematic destruction of the Cuban economy over the past 67 years.

Sixty years ago, 80% of Cuba’s food was nationally produced, Arcos said. Now, the Cuban government has chosen not to invest in agriculture and instead relies heavily on imports. The lack of fuel, which has been exacerbated by U.S. sanctions, means that most Cubans today are without power for 18 or more hours per day.

“When I left Cuba in 1992, we already had blackouts back then,” Arcos said. “They just got worse. And they are not because of the U.S. fuel quarantine. They are happening because of the deterioration of the power-generating capacity in the island, precisely because of the lack of investment.”

Cuba’s economic woes worsened when their longtime ally, the Soviet Union, collapsed in 1991. They’ve been able to trade soldiers and doctors to their other long-term ally, Venezuela, in exchange for oil. At least until the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, that is. While the current sanctions on Cuba have made national news as of late, there’s been a trade embargo against Cuba since Dwight Eisenhower was president.

Former President Barack Obama didn’t lift the embargo on Cuba, but he did ease travel and trade restrictions and removed Cuba from the state sponsors of terrorism list. In January 2021, Cuba was redesignated to the list once more.

A main pillar of Cuba’s economy is their tourism industry, Arcos said. But since COVID, that lifeline has suffered.

“Tourism was very slowly growing until about 2019 when they reached 4 million tourists in one year,” Arcos said. “And then the pandemic hit, and they lost everything. They haven’t reached 50% of that number ever since.”

Sosa, the food truck owner in Spokane, didn’t want to speculate on whether U.S. military intervention was a good idea, but reinforced the notion that he just wants Cuba to be free.

While carving out a $6 piece of Cuban flan (a popular custard dessert) and carefully curating a $16 roasted pork sandwich, Sosa said he relishes opportunities to share the history and beauty of Cuba. Politics, however, he prefers to avoid.

“The news makes it seem like it’s just a recent thing, or that the United States is abusing them, and whatever,” Sosa said. “But it’s not like that.”

Sosa and Arcos both believe a lot of people, including millionaires of Cuban descent, would love to invest in the country, but they’re unwilling to do so unless there’s a takeover.

Trump said last Thursday on “The Axios Show” that it’s “possible” a potential Cuba invasion would mirror the hasty capture of Maduro in January. But while Trump has repeatedly said that “Cuba is next,” how or what U.S. intervention would look like remains unclear.

Editor’s note: This report was changed on June 23, 2026, to correct the quote: “He was told by the Castros to destroy people’s livelihood in farms and plantations, all sorts of fruits and vegetables. And it bothered him a lot, because my dad’s side of the family comes from farms. They come from the outskirts.” The earlier version had been improperly changed by an editor.