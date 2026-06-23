This day in history: Fearing repeat of rock fest riot, Spokane County leader reject concerts from ZZ Top and others. 3 survived fiery crash

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Spokane County commissioners said “no way” to a request for three rock concerts at the Spokane Indians ballpark.

Rock concerts were a hard sell in Spokane in the wake of the disastrous Nor’wester ’76 rock festival just across the state line. One commissioner predicted that rock fans could “burn that thing down just as easily as that place in Idaho.”

Following the rock festival riot that destroyed parts of the speedway at State Line earlier in the month, the Spokane County Commission rejected a proposal to allow the Spokane Indians to host rock concerts at the county-owned baseball stadium, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on June 23, 1976. The Indians’ contract with the county allowed the team to host other events with permission from the commission. Indians General Manager William S. Cutler said that without the $15,000 from the concerts “I don’t know that I can even finish the season.” (Spokesman-Review archives)

William Cutler, president and general manager of the Spokane Indians baseball team, reacted angrily to the decision and said he was going to “see a lawyer.”

He said he needed the revenue for a financially strapped team, and already secured dates from bands including ZZ Top and Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

The commissioners said the Nor’wester ’76 debacle was not the only reason they rejected the request. They also cited a rock concert in 1975 at the ballpark, which was essentially a “beer bust.” Neighbors protested that the music was too loud, but if they had shut off the music early, “you would have had a donnybrook.”

From 1926: Pilot Nick Mamer and two passengers experienced a terrifying accident near Parkwater in which Mamer later said they had “three chances of death.”

First, they could have mangled in the crash. Second they could have been burned alive. Third, they could have been electrocuted, he said.

Instead, all three walked away unscathed from the fiery wreckage. The Spokane Chronicle captured the blazing scene with a front page photo.

Mamer said he was flying a new plane with two student pilots when the plane failed to come out of a spin and caught a wing on high-tension electrical wires. A ball of fire crept up one of the wings and the three men jumped about 20 feet to the ground.

“We landed safely but the jolt was severe,” said Mamer.