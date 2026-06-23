Washington Democrats condemn increased U.S.-Israeli military cooperation, data centers during state convention

Democratic delegates who gathered in Spokane this weekend voted overwhelmingly in support of a resolution “opposing and condemning” expanded integration between the U.S. and Israeli military.

“We Americans are increasingly questioning unconditional support for any foreign government, yet Congress is responding by embedding these dangerous commitments deeper into the structure of government, making them harder for future judicial, presidential and congressional bodies to change,” said Hussain Naqvi, a resident of the 46th legislative district, a district that represents large swaths of Seattle.

Naqvi added that the resolution was about “transparency, accountability and an independent foreign policy.”

The resolution ultimately passed on a vote of 629 -104, results that drew a loud applause from the audience.

The urgent resolution was one of roughly 10 resolutions considered by the nearly 700 participants who gathered in the Spokane Convention Center. While nonbinding, ahead of the roughly two-and-a-half-hour session, Thom Garrard, co-chair of the resolutions committee, said the resolutions describe “actions we are asking the state party to take.”

The adoption of the resolution came after a previous resolution that would have called on lawmakers to cut U.S. military spending by half, and close most overseas military bases, failed to garner enough support.

While widely supported among those gathered on Sunday, not everyone who spoke was in favor of the resolution.

Gary Edwards of the fourth legislative district told attendees that he was born in 1941, in the midst of the holocaust against Jews in Europe. Israel, Edwards said, has been frequently attacked and invaded since it was established in 1948.

“The pattern has been that Arab countries attack Israel, Israel responds and beats the Arabs, and then the Arabs go crying to the United Nations to bail them out and impose ceasefires on Israel,” Edwards said.

Edwards added that “77% of the Jews are Democrats.” He was seemingly citing a poll reported in Newsweek from J Street, a left-leaning nonprofit.

“We have nothing to gain from alienating our friends and everything to win,” Edwards said.

Full-time legislature

A resolution that would have called on the state to move to a year-round legislature ultimately failed by a vote of 359 to 397. Currently, 10 state Legislatures operate year-round, while the remaining states operate in a part-time role.

In Washington, state lawmakers alternate between short and long sessions, with short sessions lasting about two months and long sessions lasting about four months.

Supporters argued that by moving to a full-time legislature, more people would be able to run for office without needing to supplement their income through other streams. They also argued that it would build more checks and balances on government, and allow for quicker response to ongoing issues.

Opponents, however, argue that the part-time model allows for lawmakers to spend more time in their districts meeting with their constituents. They also argued it could boost support for Republicans who have more time to campaign in their district, potentially reducing the number of Democratic legislators.

Data centers

Democrats also adopted a resolution opposing the construction of new data centers. The resolution passed by a vote of 578 votes to 178 votes.

Those who opposed the resolution argued that while artificial intelligence poses real risks to Washingtonians, the resolution focuses on the “wrong target” of data centers and could hurt the state’s technology industry.

“If a data center isn’t built here, AI use doesn’t stop,” one man said. “It just crosses state lines over the internet unaffected by this resolution,” the man said.

However, a member of the resolution committee said the resolution was about “a simple question: Who is technology for?”

“Right now, the largest corporations in human history are racing to build data centers across this state, drawing down our water, straining our power grid and raising energy bills of working families who are already in an affordability crisis,” the speaker said. “All to fuel systems most of us never consented to, or jeopardizing our freedoms with no human accountability when they get it wrong.”