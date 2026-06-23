What to stream: The best of Johnny Knoxville when he’s not being a ‘Jackass’

Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

“Jackass: Best and Last” hits theaters this week, which means star, co-creator, ringleader and requisite big brother Johnny Knoxville will be searching for a new path, one that doesn’t involve bulls or butts (or at least as much as was required in the “Jackass” movies). The actor got his start with “Jackass” in the late ‘90s when he met director Jeff Tremaine through the skate magazine “Big Brother.” They dreamed up a stunt with a bulletproof vest, and the rest was history.

But Knoxville is still an actor, and sometimes it’s nice to remind ourselves of that too. He appears in the Gregg Araki film “I Want Your Sex,” in theaters later this summer, and frequently pops up in supporting roles. So here’s a guide of where to stream the best of Knoxville’s non-“Jackass” career, and here’s to seeing what else he might do as an actor in a post-“Jackass” world.

He popped up last year in “The Luckiest Man in America,” a Paul Walter Hauser vehicle depicting the true story of a man who gamed the game show “Press Your Luck,” directed by Samir Oliveros. Knoxville is a part of the ensemble, but this is worth your watch anyway for the strange true story and Hauser’s performance. Stream it on Hulu or Kanopy.

In 2018, Knoxville starred in “Action Point,” a comedy about the most notorious amusement park in America, Action Park, directed by Tim Kirkby, and inspired by a short documentary by Matt Robertson. Knoxville plays the park operator, and the film also stars “Jackass” co-star Chris Pontius. Like his stand-alone film “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa,” “Action Point” is a chance to link together stunts through a fictional narrative. Rent it on digital platforms.

While Knoxville has worked steadily, many of his best roles were between the release of the first “Jackass” movie in 2002, and the second film in 2006 (he even auditioned to play Jamie Foxx’s role in Michael Mann’s “Collateral”). He had a supporting role in the underrated John Waters movie “A Dirty Shame” in 2004 (and sadly, Waters hasn’t directed a film since), opposite Selma Blair. Waters even has a cameo in “Jackass Number Two,” and later officiated Knoxville’s wedding. “A Dirty Shame” is available to rent on Amazon.

He also memorably co-starred in the ‘70s sitcom reboot “The Dukes of Hazzard” in 2005, with Jessica Simpson and Seann William Scott, playing Luke Duke. Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar of Broken Lizard, it’s practically the embodiment of the year 2005. Rent it on digital platforms.

He also appeared in Catherine Hardwicke’s biographical drama about SoCal skate culture, “Lords of Dogtown,” in 2005, with a slew of hot young actors in the early 2000s. Stream it on Hulu. He also appeared in the 2004 Dwayne Johnson vehicle “Walking Tall,” which is streaming on MGM+ or available for rent. Finally, he starred in the 2003 dramedy “Grand Theft Parsons,” based on the strange true story of country rock musician Gram Parsons’ death. Knoxville stars as Parsons’ manager, Phil Kaufman, who has to fulfill the deal to cremate Parsons in Joshua Tree. Stream it on Tubi and Prime Video.