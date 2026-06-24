63-year-old man surrenders following June 20 fatal hit-and-run in north Spokane

A man turned himself in to police after a pedestrian hit-and-run on Saturday on Spokane’s Newport Highway that left a man dead.

Police spokesman Officer Daniel Strassenberg said James Bernhardt, 63, turned himself in to police early Wednesday morning, claiming to have been the driver of the SUV seen leaving the crash in north Spokane.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday on Newport Highway near Raising Canes, according to police. A caller reported seeing the pedestrian down on the roadway and a vehicle fleeing south without stopping.

The pedestrian, William Daniels, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Security footage from a surrounding business, shown in a Spokane Police Department news release, depicted a bronze, early 2000s model Toyota Highlander as the suspect’s vehicle.

Bernhardt told police, according to court documents, that he had been driving to work and thought that he hit garbage in the roadway. When he turned around, he realized he had actually hit a person and panicked, fleeing the scene.

He told police that leaving the scene had weighed heavily on his mind. He drafted a letter of apology to Daniels’ family at the Spokane Public Safety Building.

Bernhardt was booked into the Spokane County Jail, the release said. His first appearance in court was Wednesday afternoon, and his arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.