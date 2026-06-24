‘A family-friendly neighborhood staple’: Temple Tavern pizzeria opens in Garland District

Taylor Rainwater, owner of the Temple Tavern is photographed with the Seeker, a pizza made with extra-virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, Gorgonzola cheese, meatballs, caramelized onion, balsamic reduction and parsley. (COLIN MULVANY/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

The Garland District’s newest eatery offers diners a place to worship at the altar of the pie.

Opened Feb. 13, the Temple Tavern brings pizza and handmade pasta to the bustling neighborhood.

The name is a nod to its location – the former North Hill Masonic Temple, which was most recently home to the North Hill on Garland restaurant.

“I used to live in the neighborhood,” said owner/chef Taylor Rainwater. “I saw this place get built out and always had my eye on it.”

He said he and his wife, Chrissy Loe, weren’t actively looking for a spot, but when the spot became available, they jumped on it.

“Strike while the iron is hot,” he said. “This location is terrific, and it already had a pizza oven.”

Rainwater graduated from Arizona State University with a communications degree, but the creativity of the culinary world drew him.

“I always wanted to cook and open a restaurant,” Rainwater said. “I cooked all through college.”

When he moved to Spokane in 2015, he worked at Casper Fry and Durkin’s Liquor Bar.

“I learned a lot,” he said.

Most recently, he was head chef at South Perry Pizza.

With 14 years in the industry and an iconic location, Rainwater felt ready to hit the ground running. He’d been honing his dough recipe.

“It’s East Coast style,” he said of his trademark crust. “It’s thinner, chewy and a little foldable – more New York than Neapolitan.”

The Temple Tavern’s menu features five signature and three classic pizzas, all with hand-tossed dough.

So far, the Tribute is the bestseller. It features vodka sauce with provolone, ricotta, pepperoni, Mama Lil’s peppers, honey and basil.

The Seeker is also a standout. Extra -virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, Gorgonzola, meatballs, caramelized onions, balsamic reduction and parsley provide rich flavors in every bite.

The 12-inch pies easily feed two adults.

During lunch, the Temple Tavern offers pizza by the slice, and guests flock in for the special.

“You get two slices and a soda for $13,” Rainwater said.

The menu includes hand-rolled pasta.

“Pasta piqued my interest,” he said. “I’ve dialed in a lot of my technique.”

Two pastas are available after 4 p.m. Currently, spaghetti and meatballs and potato gnocchi are in the rotation.

The gnocchi tossed in pesto with wilted kale, caramelized onion, sausage, and pecorino is Rainwater’s favorite menu item.

A handful of starters, including garlic knots, meatballs and roasted asparagus, round out the menu.

“The meatballs are really popular,” said Rainwater.

Made with beef and pork, drenched in red sauce with olive oil, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, basil, and served with toasted focaccia, the appetizer offers a tantalizing preview of the Italian menu.

Rainwater sources his produce from Casa Cano Farms in Valleyford and draws inspiration for his specials from whatever fresh produce is plentiful.

“I always have a roasted veg dish,” he said.

Earlier this month, we enjoyed the roasted asparagus starter. Served with tahini yogurt, blistered peas, fresh lemon, sesame dukkah, crumbled feta and pea shoots, the dish provided a light, bright start to our meal.

The bar menu offers plenty of local drafts, a smattering of wines and a robust cocktail selection.

“This neighborhood loves craft cocktails,” Rainwater said.

Of the four signature drinks offered, the banana bread espresso martini has made the biggest splash.

Made with Doma Coffee espresso, homemade banana bread-infused syrup, vanilla vodka, crème de cacao, and garnished with a banana slice – the drink tastes just like a slice of banana bread paired with a rich cup of coffee.

“People come in here just for it,” Rainwater said.

For those who prefer a tart flavor, the Little Wing with Montelobos mezcal, Aperol, elderflower liqueur and fresh lime offers a refreshing sip.

A variety of tasty mocktails are also available.

If you have room for dessert, you can try an affogato made with the Milk Bottle’s vanilla bean ice cream and Doma coffee.

The restaurant offers Sunday brunch with the unique breakfast pizza earning raves. It’s loaded with heavy cream sauce, provolone, choice of protein, baked eggs and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Happy hour is available from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and features discounted drinks, appetizers and pizzas.

Rainwater expressed pleasure with the restaurant’s reception.

“The neighborhood has been great,” he said. “We want to be a family-friendly neighborhood staple.”

His years in the pizza biz haven’t diminished his love of a good pie.

“This was always the dream and the goal,” Rainwater said. “I’ve done so much pizza, but I really enjoy making it and eating it.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com