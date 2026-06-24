A Grip on Sports: As Hooptown honors its class of 2026, we take time to remember one of the most important

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The sun will be out today. The temps will rise. The wheat? Probably a bit thirsty but it should add a bit of growth before nightfall. Seems like a perfect day to take a drive and enjoy once more how exquisite the Inland Northwest is this time of year. Or to take a metaphorical one over the next few hundred words. Hop in. Buckle up. Join me.

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• First stop, downtown. Riverfront Park. Tucked in between the Podium and the river, a playground. A basketball court. And just south, a Hall of Fame display. Hooptown USA’s display of this town’s most-important folks in that sport.

The S-R’s sports department has covered the communities basketball’s rising profile and commitment for the more than 40 years I’ve lived here. Covered it well, from the obvious – Gonzaga’s ascension anyone – to the mundane – notice all the Hoopfest courts around town? So why should that coverage slow now?

Thankfully, it hasn’t. This year’s Hall of Fame class has been profiled on this website for the past couple weeks. Tonight’s induction ceremony will be as well.

As it should be for a community that wears the Hooptown name with pride.

• The last preview story graces today’s S-R. Dave Boling writing about former Gonzaga coach Dan Fitzgerald. A man who left life’s center court too soon.

And, in my mind, a member of Hooptown’s Mt. Rushmore. Maybe not one of the faces carved into the rock face. But the mountain itself. The bedrock a lot of what has happened the past few decades was built upon. A basketball lifer whose love of the game, and the folks who played it, was infectious.

Everyone took Fitz’s calls. Every time the phone rang. And agreed to whatever he asked. How could you not? If you don’t understand, then read Dave Boling’s profile today and you will.

• By the way, I won’t be attending tonight’s ceremony. But Fitz would understand.

There is a high school basketball camp this week at Eastern Washington University. Overseen by one Fitz’s proteges, Dan Monson, the Eagles’ head coach. I’m volunteering time this month with a local high school team. We play.

Last night? I spent a couple hours opening a gym so a school from out of the area could practice following their day-long drive.

All those nights listening to Fitz’s sermons about the game at the P-I or Maxwell House? They sunk in. Deeply.

• Ya, I was wrong.

“The NBA draft starts tonight. But don’t worry. No one from the area will hear their name called. Not even from the state. Or region.”

Strictly speaking, what I wrote here yesterday was incorrect. Washington’s Hannes Steinbach, a 6-foot-10 20-year-old who led the NCAA in rebounding last season, was taken 14th overall by Charlotte.

My bad. But in my defense, I’m not sure Steinbach, who emigrated to Seattle a year ago from Würzburg, Germany, made a huge impression on the state’s basketball community. Everyone, even Husky fans, knew Steinbach was a one-year rental. Either he was going to show enough to enter the draft – he did – or he would move on to a school with deeper pockets.

And despite a season in which he scored 18.5 points and grabbed 11.8 rebounds, on average, each game, the Huskies floundered again. They finished 16-17 overall but a disappointing 7-13 in Big Ten play (only five schools had a worse record). With a first-round pick anchoring the middle.

• Has there been any Mariner starting doing better right now than Logan Gilbert? OK, that’s a rhetorical question. We all know the answer. Nope.

Which makes it hard to comprehend the franchise’s latest piggyback plan.

To refresh your memory, the strategy was devised to accommodate Bryce Miller’s return from the injured list. And to keep Emerson Hancock, who had filled in admirably, in the rotation. All the while, seemingly, taking pressure off highly paid veteran Luis Castillo, who has been up-and-down.

Miller and Castillo shared starts. Shared frustrations. But the M’s are all in. (If you want, you can swap out M’s with “Jerry Dipoto” in the last sentence.) The bigwigs recognized the angst and decided to share it even further. With the whole staff. Saturday, Gilbert will start against the Guardians. And will be supported by Hancock.

Last Friday Miller was in the piggyback starting role. Threw 66 pitches in five innings. Was almost untouchable. But his night was over. In walked Castillo and he was, bluntly, touchable. And the losing pitcher.

What if Gilbert, who has yielded three runs and eight hits in his last three starts, has another great outing? Is at 75 pitches after five innings? Is dealing? Will Hancock come on? Or is he really just a relief pitcher with a different designation, and appears only after Gilbert tires?

Makes Saturday seem like a can’t-miss broadcast, doesn’t it?

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WSU: Around the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Washington’s radio voice is headed to the NFL. … The Athletic is really delving into the 1990s and college football. The Huskies are ranked second on its list of the best teams in the decade. … For sheer fun, this John Canzano column on a bowl contest from years ago tops the list. Oregon is mentioned. … Oregon State’s turf is being redone. … Same with Colorado State. … Recruiting never stops. And it has even picked up at Stanford. And Arizona. … A Colorado recruit shows why commitment is the wrong word. … In basketball news, a couple of Bay Area players went in the NBA’s first round. … Two players from Arizona did as well. More should be picked tonight. … Colorado has a new front-office hire.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Northern Arizona named its new athletic director. … The Montana women’s basketball team filled out its coaching staff. … Northern Arizona added a transfer. … The Weber State men added to its recruiting class. … UC Davis football is trying to build on last season’s success. … Utah Tech will have a tough start.

Preps: Simon Rosselli has big goals. High expectations. He met some, missed others and all-in-all had a good week in Oregon recently. Greg Lee has more in this story, including the news the Mead High thrower will compete in the U20 World Athletics Congress meet in Eugene this August.

Indians: Down a couple runs, host Spokane loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth Tuesday night. Another big hit and another comeback, keeping a recent hot streak alive? Nope. Tri-City earned the final out and a 4-2 win at Avista. Dave Nichols has the details in this story.

Chiefs: Former Spokane coach Mike Babcock is back in the NHL. With Edmonton. One of the better teams in the league.

Kraken: Phase 1 of the franchise’s audit is finished. Seattle has a new top priority. … The recent trades helped bring a reunion about.

Golf: The PGA Tour announced its long-awaited reorganization Tuesday. It even rolled out Tiger Woods to help with the unveiling. That in itself is significant, considering Woods’ recent personal issues. But the new look, coming in 2028, is also significant in that the Tour will become the first American pro sport to include relegation in its plans.

Mariners: Cole Young grew up in a Pittsburgh suburb. Watched games at PNC Park. Probably dreamed about hitting a home run there. He did just that Tuesday night. Not just any home run. A two-run shot in the seventh that lifted the M’s to a 3-2 win. … Randy Arozarena was back in the lineup after his injury list stint ended. But it’s not just the injuries that are holding the team back.

Sounders: With the knockout round assured, will Seattle’s Cristian Roldan see his first action in the World Cup? … Egypt got approval to head back to Seattle.

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• There is a subtle addition to the column today. You will see it below. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service