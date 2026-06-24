Christian Pulisic ‘feeling good’ after calf injury, hopes to play for USMNT vs. Turkey

By Henry Bushnell and Paul Tenorio The Athletic

IRVINE, Calif. – Christian Pulisic walked up to a throng of reporters and, before he could be peppered with queries about his wounded left calf or his status for Thursday’s game against Turkey, before he could even respond to a flurry of “good mornings”, he smiled and asked: “Can I guess the first question?”

Pulisic, of course, knew that everyone was wondering about his injury. So, the first question: “How are you feeling?”

“I’m feeling good,” Pulisic said, “positive going into” the United States’ third game of this World Cup on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to play a part tomorrow,” he said.

Although he and the U.S. men’s national team have already clinched the top spot in Group D, rendering Thursday’s game inconsequential, he spoke as if there’s a decent chance he’ll participate.

“I’ll discuss that with my coaches and the medical staff,” Pulisic said. “Obviously not a good chance I’ll go and play 90 (minutes) right away … but we’ll see.”

He returned to full-team training on Monday after working individually last week and missing Friday’s win over Australia.

Speaking to reporters Thursday for the first time since a World Cup-opening win over Paraguay on June 12, he said he still didn’t know what, exactly, the injury was. “I took a big kick to the calf a couple days before the (first) game,” he said. “Throughout the first half (against Paraguay), I felt good, and then I started to notice it a little bit, and I think adrenaline definitely carried me through.

“I just think I had a pretty strong contusion, strain, whatever you want to call it,” he said. “But yeah, again, it’s been a lot better (now).”

When asked which teammate kicked him in training before the opener, he smiled, chuckled and responded: “I will not disclose that.”

Pulisic, speaking after the Paraguay game, initially sounded confident that the injury was minor. As it kept him out of training the following week, “honestly, it was tough after the first game, for sure,” Pulisic admitted. “Just knowing that I felt a little something.

“I never really feared the worst,” he continued. “But I obviously didn’t want it to keep me out any longer than it had to.”

He said he felt like he could’ve played against Australia. “I was pushing, and I was really close to trying to be available for the last game,” he said. “… But it just wasn’t quite there.”

Playing against Turkey, whether as a starter or off the bench, could help him retain sharpness ahead of the USMNT’s first knockout game on July 1, though Pulisic said he wasn’t worried about that.

When a reporter framed a question as if he’d had two weeks off, he responded: “Two weeks off sounds crazy. I haven’t been off. I’ve been working every single day, a lot.”

He continued: “I don’t think that’s enough time to lose sharpness. I’ve been touching the ball every day, and whatnot. Like, I’m working a lot, so – get a couple training sessions in, I’d say I’ll feel ready.”

And he made it clear that the U.S. wants to win Thursday’s game, despite the lack of stakes.

“You want it, for sure,” he said. “Going into the knockout rounds will definitely feel better with a win, so that’s why we’re going to push for it.”

Pulisic trained with teammates again on Wednesday, one day before the match. The only player absent from Wednesday’s session was midfielder Cristian Roldan, who suffered a muscle strain in a Saturday training session alongside other reserves who didn’t shoulder a heavy load one day earlier against Australia.

Roldan would have been a candidate to start against Turkey, but appears to be questionable due to the injury.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino is due to address reporters at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.