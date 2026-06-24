Jury finds former Spokane sheriff’s sergeant not guilty of assaulting man who was sleeping in car, later falsifying report

Clay Hilton, the former Spokane County sheriff’s sergeant on trial for his role in an altercation at a Spokane Valley park three years ago, was found not guilty Wednesday of all charges.

A jury acquitted Hilton of second-degree assault and of falsifying a police report after an August 2023 incident with then-62-year-old Kevin Hinton.

Members of Hilton’s family could be seen crying in apparent relief in the gallery. His attorney, Bryan Hershman, had his head in his hands. Current and former law enforcement in the gallery stood up to hug Hilton and each other.

The jury also found that Hilton acted in self-defense, which means he can ask Spokane County for a monetary reimbursement. A civil hearing to discuss reimbursement will take place July 24.

It was the first time a sheriff’s office deputy has been criminally charged in 20 years. The last time was in 2006, when former sheriff’s office Det. Joe Mastel was charged with indecent exposure for exposing himself to a barista at an Airway Heights coffee stand.

“I am disappointed in the result, but I respect it,” Yakima County Deputy Prosecutor Joe Brown, who handled the case because of a conflict of interest with the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office, said of the verdict.

Brown declined to comment further. Hinton’s civil attorney, Josh Mauer, also declined to comment.

“My client’s been found not guilty as he should have been,” Hershman told reporters following the verdict. “This is justice in its highest form.”

Reached by phone Wednesday, Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic said the case was extremely polarizing for both sides. Hilton being a member of law enforcement made no difference in the pursuit to charge him, Brusic said. He was asked by former Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell to take over the case, and he did, despite copious amounts of emails urging him to file charges faster or drop the case altogether.

“Neither side made a difference to me. I stayed the course based on my experience,” Brusic said. “The right decision was made. It was a righteous prosecution, and I still believe that.”

What happened?

The trial stems from an argument over whether Hinton was allowed to be sleeping in his car in a parking lot at Terrace View Park after dark. Spokane police officials, who investigated the incident, said that Hinton’s actions, at most, constituted an infraction.

In bodycam video, Hilton was shown beating Hinton after he refused to show his ID.

The former sergeant told Hinton it was a crime to be in the park after hours, and Hinton responded that he believed it was, at most, a civil infraction and offered to leave. Hilton told him he wasn’t free to leave, and the two began to argue about identification and infractions. Hilton then told Hinton, “You’re gonna get hurt.”

In the next 60 seconds, Hilton reached into the car, hit Hinton in the face and then yanked Hinton out of his car by his legs. He hit him again multiple times while ripping his shirt, eventually knocked out his false teeth, and later mocked him about the blood on his face after the arrest, video shows.

Hilton was fired from his role at the sheriff’s office. Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels also disciplined other officers who responded to Terrace View Park after an internal investigation showed some members of the sheriff’s office, including supervisors, failed to meet the department’s standards of conduct during and after the incident, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Nowels did not return a phone call Wednesday.

The altercation left Hinton with eight broken and fractured ribs, a punctured lung, concussion and disfigured lip. Hilton testified that he feared for his life because he saw knives in Hinton’s car.

Both sides spar

Whether Hilton saw the knives was up for debate in trial. Brown argued Hilton made no gestures or comments on body camera to show he had seen the knives in the car, which were relatively obstructed from plain view, according to photos shown in trial.

Hilton later wrote in his arrest report he had seen the knives. He was charged with “false swearing,” a misdemeanor, because investigators believed Hilton falsely claimed he had seen the knives to justify beating Hinton to his supervisors.

Hershman argued Hilton did see the knives and acted in self-defense, calling the three-year legal pursuit of Hilton a result of a society that targets cops.

“… A seasoned officer has to engage people in response to defiant and criminal conduct … A criminal goes free, and my defendant is on trial,” Hershman said during trial. “We take law enforcement to the gates of hell and then criticize them for acting like they’ve been there.”

He then asked the jury during closing arguments to reach a not guilty verdict to “make a statement.”

Though Hershman called the decision by prosecutors to charge his client “disgusting” on Tuesday, he told reporters Wednesday that Brown is “an ethical man” and this case “wasn’t easy for him, either.” Hershman placed blame not on Brown, but Brown’s boss, for pursuing charges against a member of law enforcement. He called the entire pursuit of the case a result of “woke culture.”

When asked to elaborate about Brown, Hershman said, “This is an uncomfortable area. I don’t want to get into this.”

Brusic, who oversees Brown, said the entire case was reviewed from an independent lens. Neither he nor Brown had any connection to Hilton and had not heard of the incident prior to Haskell bringing the case to his office.

“We obtained the information, and I reviewed it, as well as Brown. He and another prosecutor reviewed it independently from me,” Brusic said Wednesday. “We made a decision we believed that sergeant Hilton should be charged based upon the evidence, and only the evidence.

“Ultimately it was my final decision to move forward, but I had the complete support of other prosecutors. We believed it was the right thing to do, and we believed we could prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Brusic said any claims by the defense about the case being targeted against officers due to a “woke era” is false. He and other prosecutors have good relationships with law enforcement, so it does make it difficult – but at the end of the day, Brusic said, “no one is above the law.”

“If a law enforcement officer did go outside the scope and boundary as their function of law enforcement, they have to be considered as a candidate to be charged,” he added.

Hilton still faces federal charges, however.

Two years after the arrest, a federal grand jury indicted Hilton for deprivation of rights under color of law and falsification of records in a federal investigation.

That indictment says Hilton punched and kneed Hinton in the head and torso, thus depriving Hinton of his constitutional rights, including the right to be free from an “unreasonable seizure” and “unreasonable force” by a deputy.

It also states – similarly to the state’s case – that the day after the alleged assault, Hilton falsified the arrest report by writing, “I could see a folding knife in his driver’s door pocket and fixed blade knife between his seat and the driver’s side.”

Hershman hopes after the verdict in county court, the federal government will take notice.

Asked whether the result of Hilton’s case could have a ripple effect for other members of law enforcement accused of assault, he said the Washington State Attorney General’s office has taken a “very flaccid role” in representing the legislature, which creates officers’ self-defense laws.

“You would think they would review a bit closer before they allow local jurisdictions to prosecute cases of this nature and others,” Hershman said.

An attorney general spokesperson denied Hershman’s claims late Wednesday afternoon, writing in an email, “We do not have oversight of local investigations or local charging decisions.”