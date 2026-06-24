Former Spokane NAACP leader found not guilty of choking girlfriend in 2020

A former NAACP chapter vice president who was facing life in prison if convicted of strangling his girlfriend was found not guilty by a jury Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court.

Le’Taxione, also known as Ernest Carter, has been sitting in jail for 5½ years awaiting trial on his felony second-degree assault charge stemming from a birthday celebration for him and his then-girlfriend in 2020 at a Spokane Valley Airbnb.

Le’Taxione shook his attorney’s hand and hugged him after the verdict was read.

The alleged assault would have constituted Le’Taxione’s third most-serious offense, or third strike, meaning he would have been subject to life in prison without parole.

Le’Taxione’s attorney, Douglas Hughes, said in opening statements at the start of the two-week trial his client, who was vice president of Spokane’s NAACP chapter at the time, acted in self-defense that night and that the investigation was not handled properly. The jury, however, disagreed.

After acquitting Le’Taxione on second-degree assault, one of the 12 jurors concluded he did act in self-defense, but the 11 other jurors’ shared sentiment was enough for the official verdict. The finding that he didn’t act in self-defense means he won’t be reimbursed for attorney fees, expenses and time spent in jail.

Spokane County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Treppiedi contended Le’Taxione, now 61, took his anger out on his girlfriend, who was trying to protect her family.

Treppiedi said Le’Taxione and his girlfriend were riding in a limousine around Spokane the night of Dec. 14, 2020, celebrating their Dec. 15 birthdays.

Treppiedi said the limo driver eventually took the couple and their loved ones to a Spokane Valley Airbnb along the Spokane River. Treppiedi said Le’Taxione was angry that night and his anger continued when he entered the living room of the home upset about losing his keys.

The girlfriend looked for the keys and returned to the living room where she found Le’Taxione shouting at her son and “posturing” toward him as if he was going to hit him, Treppiedi said.

The girlfriend stepped between the two, and Le’Taxione responded by biting her lip, throwing her to the ground and choking her, according to Treppiedi.

A deputy who took her report noted bruising on her face, neck and legs, according to court documents. Le’Taxione was arrested the day after she reported the incident.

The jury did not issue a verdict on a lesser charge of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, so Spokane County Superior Court Judge Julie McKay ruled a hung jury on that charge.

It’s unclear whether Le’Taxione will or can face the misdemeanor charge again.

Spokane County Prosecutor Preston McCollam argued the charge is still “viable” because McKay ruled the jury was hung.

Hughes said it’s not a viable charge because the charge is beyond the statute of limitations.

Motions and several changes in defense attorneys pushed trial dates back over the past 5½ years.

In a March 2023 court filing, Le’Taxione argued to no avail that racial bias in the prosecutor’s office, police prejudice and pretrial publicity made it impossible for him to get a fair trial in Spokane County.

Le’Taxione had several attorneys before Hughes took over in late 2024.

Le’Taxione’s other most serious offenses included assaulting a police officer in 1983 in California. In 1990, he was convicted in Oregon of attempted murder with a firearm. Then in 1998, he was convicted of first-degree robbery in Pierce County. That third strike landed him in prison for life without parole.

But in 2016, he was granted clemency by then-Gov. Jay Inslee under the condition that he complete a work release program and comply with a variety of terms of supervision.

After his release, Le’Taxione became an activist focused on preventing gang violence.

In January 2021, the governor’s office began a review of potential violations of Le’Taxione’s release connected to the domestic violence charge and allegations that he was drinking. A Department of Corrections hearing officer found that he violated the terms of his release, according to documents from the governor’s office.

Le’Taxione, wearing a suit, was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs Wednesday and remains in Spokane County Jail on the Department of Corrections hold.