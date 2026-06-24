Human remains found in Upriver fire identified as 83-year-old woman

Spokane County Emergency Management Deputy Director Chandra Fox told county commissioners Tuesday the Upriver fire started in a vacant home and there was a “squatter or someone in that structure who should not have been.”

Spokane County Fire District 9 posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that it was aware of Fox’s comments, and that the district is still investigating the origin and cause of the fire that destroyed 14 homes last week in neighborhoods north of Upriver Drive near Camp Sekani.

“As the lead agency responsible for the fire investigation, Spokane County Fire District 9 and its Fire Investigation Task Force remain actively engaged at the fire scene and continue to examine all available evidence to determine the origin and cause of the fire,” the Facebook post read. “Once the investigation is complete and a determination has been made, Spokane County Fire District 9 will release those findings to the public.”

The district wrote that it appreciated the community’s patience.

“We understand the community wants answers, especially those who were directly impacted by this fire,” Fire District 9 Chief Matthew Vinci wrote. “Our investigators are working diligently to determine exactly what occurred. We are committed to a thorough and fact-based investigation, and when information is confirmed, Spokane County Fire District 9 will provide those findings directly to our community.”

Fox was providing an update about the fire to the commissioners when she made her remarks. She said 14 primary homes were lost in the 213-acre blaze, and one of the destroyed homes was the ignition point of the fire. She said seven secondary structures were lost.

She said officials are working on damage assessment for homes with partial damage.

Meanwhile, the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the human remains found in one of the destroyed homes as 83-year-old Marilyn Haugen.

The medical examiner’s office said Haugen died in the 7000 block of East Columbia Court. The cause and manner of her death are pending.

A family member requested a welfare check at the home the evening of June 16 because one of the residents refused to evacuate and could not be contacted, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release last week.

Deputies responded to the address and found the home destroyed. They could not investigate further because of the fire and dangerous fire conditions.

About three hours before the welfare check, deputies and Spokane police officers responded to the residence after a nearby home was reported to be fully engulfed in flames. With houses and trees on fire near the residence, deputies and officers knocked, announced themselves and advised anyone inside to leave immediately.

With no response, they found the front door unlocked and entered, repeating the announcement and the immediate need to evacuate, but again, received no reply. Soon after, law enforcement was ordered to evacuate the area as the fast-moving fire approached.

The next afternoon, June 17, sheriff’s office detectives, Spokane County Fire District 9 investigators and sheriff’s office forensic unit personnel went to the home and found human remains inside.

Fire District 9 posted Tuesday on its Facebook page that its firefighters and Washington State Department of Natural Resources crews continued to put out hot spots. The fire reached 90% containment Tuesday evening, the post stated.