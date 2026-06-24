Mother moose: Cow moose spotted with triplets in North Spokane

A cow moose with triplets lounges in the shade in north Spokane. (Courtesy of WDFW)

A familiar cow moose has been spotted in north Spokane for the third consecutive year, and this time, she brought something rare.

Triplets.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced this week in a social media post that a moose with an ear tag numbered 229 has been seen around the far northern end of town with three calves.

Moose 229 has had calves before. In 2024, she was spotted with one calf. The following year, she had twins.

But triplets?

Samantha Bundick, a WDFW ungulate specialist, said moose generally only have one calf at a time. If they’re eating well, they might have twins. Triplets, according to research in Alaska, occurs maybe once every 1,000 to 2,000 births.

Bundick said triplets is a sign that moose 229 is doing well.

“They have to be healthy to have babies,” she said. “She’s in the prime of her life.”

People saw a lot of the moose family last week. WDFW posted photos of the foursome lounging in a yard.

Bundick said Wednesday that no reports had come in this week, and that they were last seen in the Colbert area.

Moose aren’t an uncommon sight around town. WDFW doesn’t have any specific data on the urban population, but people consistently see them.

They exist in good numbers in the Mount Spokane area north of town, Bundick said, and some of those end up migrating into the city.

“They kind of end up hanging around north Spokane in general,” she said.

Bundick said moose activity around town increases in the summer, and that people need to be careful around them – especially when it comes to mothers with calves.

“Give them space,” she said. “They’re not necessarily aggressive, but when they’re with their calves they do want to protect them.”

WDFW first collared moose 229 when she wandered into the city and ended up surrounded by traffic. WDFW caught the moose and relocated it.

Since then, moose 229 has become a regular visitor to the north end of town.

Bundick said the moose is probably between four and eight years old. Its ability to have calves depends on body weight and habitat.

Moose typically have calves in May or June. Calves stay with their mothers for about a year, getting kicked off when the cow has another calf.

In other words, this family of four could be spotted together until next spring.