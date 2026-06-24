New York permit, other clues point to July 3 Taylor Swift wedding, NYT says

By Lisa Richwine Reuters

Ready for it? Permits and sources suggest Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be married in New York next week, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Swift, one of the most successful musicians of all time, and three-time Super Bowl champion Kelce announced their engagement in August. Speculation has swirled about when and where the pair would get married.

A permit was filed with New York City to close the streets around Madison Square Garden from July 2 to midday July 4 for an event on July 3, the Times said, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

Several members of Kelce’s football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, have booked hotel rooms for dates around July 3 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Times Square, the paper said.

The Times said a fourth person, a city official who was briefed on the preparations, said Madison Square Garden was planning to host the wedding festivities on July 3.

Winick Productions, an event planning company, filed an application with the city’s Street Activity Permit Office in early June, the newspaper said. The company requested authorization to set up a tent or canopy outside the arena for the event, which it said would include 500 to 999 attendees, according to the report.

Reuters could not immediately confirm that the permit was filed or that the wedding would take place in July. Representatives for Swift, Madison Square Garden and Winick did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New York will be busy around July 3 with events for the 250th birthday of the United States and a World Cup match.