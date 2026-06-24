Pirates pummel Mariners’ Bryan Woo as road struggles resurface

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

PITTSBURGH – Bryan Woo’s frustration can’t be hidden. He wears it in his struggles. He seethes when he gives up runs and rages at bad innings. His biting self-criticism in defeat is harsh. He holds himself and his performances to an elite, if not impossible, standard.

But this season, his outings away from T-Mobile Park have been largely awful to abysmal.

And while his disappointment is obvious, the larger issue has been his inability to change what has been a season-long trend. It’s left him flummoxed as to why it keeps happening to the point of being apologetic.

In his ninth road start of the season, Woo couldn’t even give the Mariners five innings, giving up five runs in the fourth inning and setting the wrong sort of tone in what would be an 11-1 trouncing by the Pirates.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” he said. “If I had answers for you, I’d have answers for myself, and I just don’t right now. I’m digging, I’m trying, I’m looking everywhere. I just … I just don’t know.”

The Mariners have now lost Woo’s last four starts on the road. As a team, they are 3-6 in his road outings and 5-2 in his home starts. His home/road splits are striking:

Home: Seven starts, 5-0 record, 45 innings pitched, 10 earned runs, 24 hits, 2.00 ERA, seven walks, 52 strikeouts.

Away: Nine starts, 1-6 record, 44 innings pitched, 34 earned runs, 55 hits, 6.39 ERA, 11 walks, 40 strikeouts.

“I don’t feel like I’m doing anything different on the road,” he said. “I feel like everything I try to keep as consistent as I can, home or away. I’m sorry. I really genuinely wish I had better answers for you guys. I just don’t. I just don’t have them.”

The primary culprit for his struggles has been one bad inning where he gives up multiple runs and the deficit is too difficult for the offensively-challenged Mariners to overcome. He allowed five runs in an inning in his last road start in Baltimore and has given up three or more runs in an inning in seven of his nine road starts.

“It feels like I’m making good pitches,” he said. “It feels like I’m trying to stay pitch to pitch. When I’m at my best, that’s what I feel like I’m doing. Feels like I did that today. “

This time it came in a fourth inning that felt interminable. Pitching with a 1-0 lead, Woo allowed a leadoff single to Bryan Reynolds. It looked like the baserunner might be erased when Nick Gonzales hit a ground ball to shortstop Colt Young. But the Mariners were a tic late on turning a double play, leaving Gonzales at first with one out. When Woo got Ryan O’Hearn to hit a soft fly ball to left field, it looked he might have the second out.

As the ball was drifting toward the left field foul line, Randy Arozarena, who was making his first start in left field since returning from the injured list with a hamstring strain, seemed to have a line on catching it.

But as he got closer to the foul line and the stands, Arozarena slowed up and let the ball bounce just inside of fair territory and into the seats for a ground-rule double.

Should it have been caught? Probably.

Was his hamstring a factor? Logically.

Is Arozarena considered a good defensive outfielder? Not really.

“He’s coming back from the hamstring and it’s a long way to go,” manager Dan Wilson said. “He was just not able to get to it. It’s a tough play.”

It set the Pirates up with runners on second and third with one out instead of a runner on first with two outs.

From there, the inning started to speed up on Woo. Endy Rodriguez lashed a 1-2 sweeper to right field for a two-run double.

Tyler Callihan followed with a RBI triple to right, ambushing a first-pitch fastball to make it to 3-1.

Jake Mangum made it three hits in a row with a single to left to score Callihan.

Woo struck out Jared Triolo looking with the help of the ABS system for a called third strike. But that third out wouldn’t come immediately.

After Mangum stole second without a throw, pinch hitter Esmerlyn Valdez “singled” on a ball that hit off the wall in center field wall to make it 5-1.

When Woo finally got out of the inning after 40 pitches, the damage was done and so were the Mariners.

“It just comes to one bad inning on something that doesn’t go his way,” Wilson said. “It’s tough. I know he’s frustrated by it.”

Frustrated might be an understatement. Apoplectic might be more fitting.

Woo admittedly won’t just “wash” the outing and move forward. He’s not capable of that thinking.

“They all keep me up late,” he said. “It’s not a good feeling putting your team in a hole game after game. I wish I could say I’m just gonna wipe it off and get to the next one, but I’m not.”

Woo has tried everything and talked to everyone about the road struggles.

“Everybody’s pretty great,” he said. “All the starters, we talk pretty much every inning or between every start. My mom tells me, ‘I’m doing fine.’ It’s baseball, you know, and it’s kicking my ass right now.”

After getting three hits off Braxton Ashcrarft to start the game with a 1-0 lead, it looked like the Mariners might have a big first inning when Randy Arozarena lofted a fly ball to right field at the foul pole. The Mariners thought it struck the pole for a three-run homer. But a replay review showed it landed just foul. Arozarena struck out and the Mariners didn’t score another run the rest of the way.

Ashcraft, who looks like a candidate for the NL All-Star team, pitched six innings, allowing just the one run on five hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts. He improved to 7-3 and lowered his ERA to 3.07 on the year.

The Pirates roughed up Alex Hoppe and Nick Davila to tack on six more runs in the seventh and eighth innings.”