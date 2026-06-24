Reel Rundown: ‘The Witness’ miniseries full of cast of talented actors

By Dan Webster For The Spokesman-Review

When it comes to capturing true-crime stories, those behind the various productions typically make individual police officers the central focus.

“The Witness,” a three-episode miniseries streaming on Netflix, takes a different approach. While it dramatizes the investigation of a real-life murder that was committed in 1992, the centerpiece of the series is not the police but the family members who were affected profoundly not just by the incident itself but by its lengthy aftermath.

Directed by Alex Winckler, “The Witness” was adapted by writer/creator Rob Williams from the nonfiction book “Letting Go: A True Story of Murder, Loss and Survival” by Alex Hanscombe.

The crime in question was the murder of an English woman named Rachel Nickell (played briefly by Eleanor Williams). Author Hanscombe was Nickell’s young son who was walking with her through a public park in southwest London when she was sexually assaulted and stabbed 49 times. Just a few weeks short of his third birthday, Alex (Jahsaiah Willaims) emerged from the experience bruised but otherwise unhurt – at least physically.

How the boy was affected emotionally, though, is a question that sits at the heart of what Williams and Winkler have produced. Because while what Alex witnessed is important to the police, everyone – but especially Alex’s father Andre Hanscombe (Jordan Bolger) – is concerned about how seeing his mother murdered will affect the boy’s future life.

The crime takes place early in the first episode, and the good news is that the production spares us having to endure the grisly specifics. We are then pulled into the investigation itself, with officers from Scotland Yard looking – mostly in vain – for clues, while hoping that they can glean something from young Alex.

To their credit, the police officers – at least in the series retelling – are patient with the boy. But, too, they are insistent. And while at first they are able to get some answers, among them that the killer wore a belt outside his shirt, Alex finally stops cooperating.

Much of the series involves what occurs over the next couple of decades. As the investigation struggles to proceed, with hardly any substantive clues to go on, English journalists hound Andre and his son. In an effort to escape, Andre leaves England, landing first in France and then Spain.

But as Alex (played as a teen by Max Fincham) tries to adjust to life without a mother, all while adapting to foreign languages and cultures, his biggest problem comes from living with a father who can’t let go of the past. Partly this is because of Andre’s affections for Rachel, partly it’s because the police investigation continues to flounder.

When a seemingly capable officer (Neil Maskell) takes over the case, he becomes convinced that he knows who the killer is. But one bad decision leads to the next, leaving Andre frustrated. And his reactions cause a growing resentment in Alex, who just wants to get on with his life.

Anyone with access to the internet can discover what ultimately happened when a cold-case team finally took over (hint: DNA). And while Netflix’s three-episode series might have been just as effective had it been trimmed to a single 100-minute feature, its most satisfying aspect comes from watching the acting of a cast of talented actors.

Besides revealing the difficulties involved in police work, “The Witness” makes one thing amply clear: No one is better prepared than a troupe of trained U.K. actors to flesh out a story, especially one that involves violent crime and the trauma it leaves in its wake.