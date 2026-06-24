Spokane Indians commemorate 80th anniversary of 1946 team bus crash with pregame moment of silence

The history of the Spokane Indians changed forever on June 24, 1946, when their team bus – carrying 15 team members – crashed on Snoqualmie Pass following a collision with another vehicle, falling more than 300 feet down the mountain. Nine of the passengers died while the other six were severely injured.

The accident remains one of the most tragic transportation-related events in sports history and is considered the deadliest in U.S. professional sports.

On Wednesday at Avista Stadium, the Indians organization took time before their game against the Tri-City Dust Devils to remember the victims of the crash and pay tribute to all of those who were involved with a pregame moment of silence.

“This was one of the worst tragedies in the history of sports, and a big part of our history,” Indians senior vice president Otto Klein said. “We always want to remember and pay tribute to these players who lost their lives.”

Among those in attendance on Wednesday was Kelly Timothy, the granddaughter of 1946 Spokane Indians pitcher Milt Cadinha. Cadinha was not on the team bus that day – he and teammate Joe Faria had elected to drive separately with their wives.

“It was important for me to be here to represent my grandpa, because he absolutely loved his team and teammates in 1946,” Timothy said. “We grew up learning about it, hearing stories about it. It was his family, his best friends, and he always talked about how, because of them, he kept on playing baseball for them.”

“It was a very important part of our history that we will never forget, and we wanted to make sure we honored that in a nice way on the anniversary,” Klein said. “We are really honored that the granddaughter of one of the players on that team could be here with us and join us in the moment of silence.”

On that fateful day, Bob Kinnaman, Bob Paterson, Fred Martinez, Bob James and George Risk died at the scene, along with player-manager Mel Cole. First baseman Vic Picetti was pronounced dead on arrival at King County Hospital in Seattle, pitcher George Lyden died from his injuries June 25, and catcher Chris Hartje, who had been seriously burned, died two days later.

Eight of those nine had served in the military during World War II.

Jack Lohrke, Spokane’s third-base prospect, avoided the fatal accident. When the bus stopped for lunch, Lohrke got word he’d been recalled by San Diego of the Pacific Coast League and immediately made his way back to Spokane on his own.

Injured survivors included infielder Ben Geraghty, pitchers Pete Barisoff, Gus Hallbourg and Dick Powers, catcher Irv Konopka, outfielder Levi McCormack, and bus driver Glen Berg.

Hallbourg was the last remaining survivor when he died 2007.

“I think about it every year and every so often,” Hallbourg said in 2006 on the 60th anniversary of the incident. “Boy, how lucky I was to come out of this in the shape I did. I don’t see how anybody survived it.”

Upon the 50th anniversary of the crash in 1996, The Spokesman-Review correspondent Jim Price wrote:

“The morning of June 24 was wet and dreary. Glen Berg, who had picked the trip off the bus company’s extra board, was at the wheel as he and 16 players pulled away from Ferris Field, the team’s handsome wooden ballpark, not long after 10 a.m. …

“In 1946, U.S. 10 was a two-lane highway, clinging to the south side of the ravine that slashes westward from Snoqualmie Pass, and there was no daylight savings time. The bus passed over the summit about 8 p.m. About four miles down the slope, according to Berg’s statement, an eastbound black sedan, its headlights glaring through the gloom, crossed the center line.”

Berg swerved, but the car collided with the bus, which veered and went into a skid, ripping out 125 feet of the protective barrier before breaking through.

Again, from Price:

“Tumbling down the steep incline, (the bus) struck a large boulder, rolled onto its left side, hit another boulder and rolled twice more, hurling some of the players and their gear through the shattered windows. Finally, after falling an estimated 350 feet, it burst into flames and settled, right side up, astride a log, where it burned down to its frame.”

“There was such a stillness,” Hallbourg said in 1996. “I didn’t even hear yells or screams when we went over the side.”

Price’s complete story on the incident can be found at spokesman.com/stories/1996/jun/24/a-half-century-of-pain-nine-spokane-indians-died/.