This day in history: Walla Walla prison official fired after making inmates wear diapers. Opium dens raided in downtown Spokane

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Some prisoners at the Washington State Penitentiary at Walla Walla, “had to wear diapers, crawl on the floor and carry baby bottles – others were chained and handcuffed to beds.”

This was part of the behavior modification system of Dr. William Hunter, director of the prison’s mental health program. The practice of chaining patient-inmates was subsequently halted by court order. Hunter was relieved of his duties earlier in the month following more legal challenges.

A state official said the prison had a “basic commitment to maintaining the dignity and sanctity of human beings.”

Hunter defended his methods in an interview with the Associated Press.

“If a grown man urinates in his pants and acts like a baby, he isn’t punished by being put in diapers because it doesn’t embarrass him,” said Hunter. “The point is to get him to realize what playing the role of the baby is all the way. In fact, all this penitentiary is a big babysitting operation.”

From 1926: Officers raided two opium dens in downtown Spokane and arrested eight men and three women in what a detective called one of the “largest dope cleanups” in the city.

Officers raided two opium dens in downtown Spokane and arrested eight men and three women, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on June 24, 1926. (Spokesman-Review archives)

Police said they arrested Charles Lee, 60, in the act of peddling dope and then searched his room in Trent Alley and found some opium pipes. While there, they “were attracted by the smell of opium smoke coming from another room.” There they found three people smoking opium and arrested them.

Then the officers went to the Galax Hotel and found six people gathered around “an improvised opium outfit and about 400 grains of yenshee (opium residue).” All six were arrested and were facing narcotics charges.