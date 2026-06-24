Tomas Keen: For prisoner, firefighting is a way to earn redemption

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Tomas Keen

Last week’s Upriver fire tore through a Spokane neighborhood nestled against a wooded area, leaving over 200 acres burned, 15 homes damaged or destroyed, and one person dead.

The flames ignited midday on June 16 and were driven rapidly by the hot, dry, and breezy conditions. Within hours the community saw fire engines, helicopters and planes swarming the area, all battling to knock down the blaze. Firefighters (sometimes called Yellow Shirts after the bright color of their fire-resistant tops) flanked the edges by digging handline, while aircraft above dropped water and flame retardant. By night’s end their combined efforts had effectively stopped the fire .

Less visible, though, were the few dozen Red Shirts on the ground – 10-person units sometimes called “con crews” because they’re currently serving prison sentences.

A partnership between Washington’s Department of Corrections and Department of Natural Resources makes this possible, allowing certain incarcerated people who have been screened and trained to assist first responders in battling wildland fires. This program provides a cost-effective firefighting resource while at the same time offering incarcerated people a pathway for self-betterment. It’s true that many sign up simply as a way to spend time outside of prison or for the financial benefit (minimum wage), but most Red Shirts wind up sticking with it for one reason: the opportunity to earn redemption by serving a community in crisis.

I know this because I’m a Red Shirt.

That first night of the Upriver fire was rough . As we approached the fireline, we drove past houses and vehicles being consumed by flames before stopping at a dead end where more properties were threatened. Our training took over: We jumped out of the truck, geared up and ran toward the wall of flames. As a handcrew, it’s our job to get right in the action on the edge of the fire, anchor to a nonflammable barrier (that night it was boulders), and chunk in handline as quickly as we can, creating a break between the fire and the homes.

For much of that afternoon and evening I stayed out front with a chainsaw cutting brush and small trees to clear a path for the rest of the guys to dig through . One time as I paused to check progress, I saw a crew member sitting down with a confused look on his face. I recognized the symptoms of a heat-related injury. Three of us dragged him into the yard of one of the threatened homes while the other crew members kept digging . We took off his hardhat and glasses, unbuttoned his shirt, and splashed him with cool water from our canteens. We were just getting him coherent when I heard the rumble of a tanker diving low to drop retardant. I looked up to see the pink cloud already descending. “Drop! Drop!” I yelled as the three of us bent down to create a human shield over our crew mate.

Not long after that he was taken to see medical staff, and the rest of us went back to work.

I like to think I was rehabilitated before I ever started firefighting. I’ll be the first to tell you that it was a horrible thing that brought me to prison, as a 21-year-old kid losing a battle with addiction. But I’ve done great things since getting here. I earned a bachelor’s degree , facilitated conflict-resolution workshops, helped raise over $1 million for education programs, and became an award-winning essayist. If I didn’t find the term “model prisoner” offensive, I might even try to claim it. I was even recommended for release after serving 15 years by the Washington State Clemency and Pardons Board in June 2025. (Gov. Ferguson denied that recommendation last month). But there’s something about serving the community through firefighting that makes everything before this seem small.

At the end of the night, when our section of the line was complete, I walked at the head of a now nine-man crew through streets still wet with retardant on our way to the truck so we could go back to prison. A few civilians were standing in front of homes not burned, a mixture of terror and relief on their faces. A man and woman saw us filing past and called out in a tearful voice, “Thank you for your service. God bless you!”

I’m not sure if they recognized my red shirt or knew it as a symbol of incarceration. But I’m sure it wouldn’t matter. In their eyes, and I hope in the community’s eyes, I’ve earned my redemption.

Tomas Keen is an incarcerated writer, educator and wildland firefighter based at Airway Heights Corrections Center. His work has been published nationally and internationally in outlets including the Economist’s 1843 Magazine, the Seattle Times, Inquest, the Crime Report, and Open Campus. In 2023, he received an award in the PEN America for his essay “What Really Complicates Writing About Prison.” He holds a bachelor’s degree through Adams State University and has spent years mentoring peers, teaching writing and debate, and advocating for educational opportunities inside prison.