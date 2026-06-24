WSU scores biggest win in class of 2027 cycle with commitment from 4-star OL Rashaun Lavata’i

PULLMAN – This summer, as Washington State has worked to fill its class of 2027 and re-establish its recruiting footprint in more familiar areas, the Cougars have earned some nice wins. They’ve held off foes from the traditional and rebuilt Pac-12 alike, and plus, they already have their quarterback of the class.

But they had yet to make a splash that turned heads around the Pacific Northwest.

That trend came to an end on Tuesday, when WSU earned a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Rashaun Lavata’i, a hulking 6-foot-6 and 265-pound presence who hails from Curtis High in University Place. Coveted by the likes of archrival Washington and UCLA, Lavata’i is the 19th member of the Cougars’ class of 2027.

The No. 3 player in Washington, Lavata’i is a 4-star recruit according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings, which average evaluations across major recruiting services like 247, On3 and ESPN. He’s also the No. 14 interior offensive lineman in the country according to 247.

Lavata’i’s resume speaks for itself. He turned down offers from traditional Pac-12 members UW, UCLA, Utah, Arizona and California, plus those in the rebuilt version including Oregon State, Boise State, Fresno State and San Diego State. In March, he was also named OL MVP of the Under Armour Next Phoenix stop.

Some of those schools were in hot pursuit of Lavata’i, making WSU’s accomplishment even more impressive. He took official visits to Utah, UCLA and Washington, all of which have deeper NIL pockets and more robust resources. In late May, he also hosted UW offensive line coach Michael Switzer for an in-home visit, a more intimate measure coaches take when they want to show a recruit how much they would like to earn their services.

Instead, Lavata’i turned those down to commit to WSU, which could have a spot on the field for its newest recruit sooner than later. He’s the fourth offensive lineman in the Cougars’ class – joining Hawaii product Randolph Santiago and California standouts Lopeti Malupo and Landon Guenter – but Lavata’i is the only specialized interior lineman in the group.

It’s a massive win for WSU coach Kirby Moore and offensive line coach Jack Abercrombie, whose relationship and steady pursuit of Lavata’i made the difference. Since taking over last December, Moore had made several key roster moves – retaining starting running back Kirby Vorhees and wide receiver Tony Freeman raised eyebrows back in January – but Lavata’i’s commitment amounts to his biggest splash on the recruiting trail, perhaps even signaling the Cougars could be capable of similar commitments in the future.

WSU’s updated class of 2027:

• Rashaun Lavata’i, 4-star OL, Curtis High (University Place)

• Gianni Hayes, 3-star CB, Cathedral High (Los Angeles, California)

• Sonasi Maka II, 3-star edge, Deer Valley HS (Antioch, California)

• Randolph Santiago, 3-star OL, Kailua HS (Kailua, Hawaii)

• Sirjewel Glover, 3-star WR, Rainier Beach HS (Seattle)

• Richard Orosco, 3-star edge, St. John Bosco HS (Bellflower, California)

• Landon Guenter, OL, Redwood HS (Visalia, California)

• Tautai Meredith, edge, Lehi HS (Lehi, Utah)

• Nate Obasanjo, 3-star S/LB, Mount Rainier HS (Seattle)

• Noah Clark, 3-star CB, Inglewood HS (Inglewood, California)

• Tomas Dixon, WR, San Joaquin Memorial HS (Fresno, California)

• Jettson Gillam, 3-star TE, Mountain View HS (Bend, Oregon)

• Colton Richter, 3-star DE, Shadow Ridge HS (Las Vegas, Nevada)

• Adrian Barnett, ATH, Tthe King’s Academy (Sunnydale, California)

• Owen Yurosek, 3-star TE, Bakersfield HS (Bakersfield, California)

• Ryan Harrington, 3-star QB, Anacortes HS (Washington)

• Josiah Rand, 3-star LB, Chaminade HS (West Hills, California)

• Marquez Wimberly, 3-star RB, Nazareth HS (Nazareth, Pennsylvania)

• Lopeti Malupo, 3-star OL, Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco)

• EJ Coleman, 3-star ATH, Folsom HS (Folsom, California)