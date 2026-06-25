10 under $10 for the week of June 26-28

1 “They Live” – They influence our decisions without us knowing it. They numb our senses without us feeling it. They control our lives without us realizing it. They live. Rated R. 1 hour, 34 minutes. 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. 21+ showing Friday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Admission: $5.

2 Annual CDA Garden Club Tour: Party in Our Garden – Explore gardens while listening to live music from Balboa Park Band. 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. Admission: Free.

3 Authentic Indian Yoga – Professional Bharatanatyam dancer Devika Gates leads authentic Indian yoga. 1-2 p.m. Sunday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

4 Grilled Chicken and Vegetables – Use the Smithey cast iron to grill chicken and vegetables. 11 a.m. Sunday. Williams-Sonoma, River Park Square, 808 W. Main St. Admission: Free.

5 Farmers Market Cartoons – A selection of kid-friendly animated shorts. Rated G. 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Admission: Free.

6 Freedom: 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence – The Jundt Art Museum has selected objects from its permanent collection where the individual artists connect images to the idea of “freedom,” and its common synonym “liberty.” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Jundt Art Museum, 200 E. Desmet Ave. Admission: Free.

7 Lilac City Vendor Fair – Featuring free and low-cost activities, workshops, live artists, food and beverage vendors, and giant lawn games. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. NorthTown Mall, 4750 N. Division St. Admission: Free.

8 Line Dance – A line dancing class designed for all ages and fitness levels. 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

9 Game Night – A fast-paced improv comedy shows where improvisers take audience suggestions and play various improv games. Blue Door Theater, 319 S. Cedar St. Admission: Free.

10 Moments That Made Us: Trailblazing Women of North Idaho – Explores the stories of women who defied social expectations to carve out independent lives in a male-dominated frontier. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Museum of North Idaho, 720 E. Young Ave. Admission: Free.