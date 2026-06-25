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Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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10 under $10 for the week of June 26-28

Sowing Joy Farm owner Ondrea Kidd, right, shows off just a few of the flowers found on her farm to Judy Feldner, tour chair (center), and Jill Marfice, president of the Coeur d’Alene Garden Club, in preparation for the club’s 28th annual tour. (Pat Munts/For The Spokesman-Review)
By Celia Connor celiac@spokesman.com

1 “They Live” – They influence our decisions without us knowing it. They numb our senses without us feeling it. They control our lives without us realizing it. They live. Rated R. 1 hour, 34 minutes. 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. 21+ showing Friday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Admission: $5.

2 Annual CDA Garden Club Tour: Party in Our Garden – Explore gardens while listening to live music from Balboa Park Band. 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. Admission: Free.

3 Authentic Indian Yoga – Professional Bharatanatyam dancer Devika Gates leads authentic Indian yoga. 1-2 p.m. Sunday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

4 Grilled Chicken and Vegetables – Use the Smithey cast iron to grill chicken and vegetables. 11 a.m. Sunday. Williams-Sonoma, River Park Square, 808 W. Main St. Admission: Free.

5 Farmers Market Cartoons – A selection of kid-friendly animated shorts. Rated G. 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Admission: Free.

6 Freedom: 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence – The Jundt Art Museum has selected objects from its permanent collection where the individual artists connect images to the idea of “freedom,” and its common synonym “liberty.” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Jundt Art Museum, 200 E. Desmet Ave. Admission: Free.

7 Lilac City Vendor Fair – Featuring free and low-cost activities, workshops, live artists, food and beverage vendors, and giant lawn games. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. NorthTown Mall, 4750 N. Division St. Admission: Free.

8 Line Dance – A line dancing class designed for all ages and fitness levels. 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

9 Game Night – A fast-paced improv comedy shows where improvisers take audience suggestions and play various improv games. Blue Door Theater, 319 S. Cedar St. Admission: Free.

10 Moments That Made Us: Trailblazing Women of North Idaho – Explores the stories of women who defied social expectations to carve out independent lives in a male-dominated frontier. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Museum of North Idaho, 720 E. Young Ave. Admission: Free.