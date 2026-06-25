3 firefighters injured in Whidbey Island house explosion

By Joseph O’Sullivan Seattle Times

SEATTLE – An explosion Wednesday during a house fire on Whidbey Island injured three firefighters, potentially hurt two civilians and destroyed two homes, according to officials.

A 911 caller reported a fire around 2:45 p.m., in the unincorporated community of Greenbank, at a house near Lagoon Point on Smuggler’s Cove Road, according to Central Whidbey Fire and Rescue.

Shortly after arriving, the responders – two chiefs and one firefighter – were injured during the explosion.

The fire and explosion completely destroyed that house, as well as a neighboring home. Meanwhile, a third house took damage from the blast.

The three firefighters are in stable condition and are not yet being identified, but are part of South Whidbey Fire/EMS and Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue, according to the Central Whidbey Fire and Rescue news release.

Two were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center for blast injuries, with the third going to Island Hospital.

The two civilians who may have been hurt took themselves to medical facilities before emergency responders could evaluate them, officials said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the explosion, according to the release, along with the Region 3 Arson Task Force.