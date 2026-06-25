‘A hero sacrifice has no expiration date’: Grandchildren and great-grandchildren honor fallen Spokane officer 110 years after his death

As law enforcement representatives stand guard, Sue Walker, center, of the Spokane Regional Law Enforcement Museum, speaks at the placement of a plaque to commemorate the death of Spokane Police Department officer Michael F. Tynan at the corner of Grant Street and Sprague Avenue. Officer Tynan died in 1916. (Julia Pentasuglio/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

More than 4,000 miles away from Spokane, an old photo of young Spokane Traffic Officer Michael F. Tynan in full regalia sat on a desk in County Longford, Ireland.

When Michael F. Tynan died in 1916 at the age of 40 in the line of duty, his surviving family lost connection with the other 13 Tynan siblings – half of whom had immigrated to the United States and the other half who stayed in Ireland, Michael F. Tynan’s grandson Tim Tynan said.

But the surviving photo – and the corresponding story of Michael F. Tynan’s legacy – inspired a reconnection.

“Hi, I’m Thomas Tynan. I’m your cousin, and your fallen officer grandfather was my grandfather’s brother, his younger brother,” Tim Tynan remembered his cousin telling him on the phone.

On Wednesday, the Tynan family gathered at the intersection of North Grant Street and Sprague Avenue to honor their grandfather and great-grandfather Michael F. Tynan with a sign unveiled by the Spokane Regional Fallen Officers Memorial Project.

“We gather not only to dedicate a memorial sign, but to honor a promise,” Spokane police Chief Kevin Hall said. “A promise that the Spokane Police Department will never forget those who came before us and gave everything in service to this community.”

Michael F. Tynan died on June 24, 1916, 110 years ago to date, when he was called out to respond to the murder of Charles Jackson by Earl Jones, who had shot and killed him on the second floor of the Pacific Avenue Club.

After finding Jones at a different home, Michael F. Tynan commanded Jones to give up. He responded by shooting three times, hitting Michael F. Tynan twice. He died two hours later with his wife by his side, leaving behind two sons, ages5 years old and 9 months old.

“We thank you for his deep devotion, not only as a protector of this community, but as a husband and as a father,” Spokane Police Department Chaplain Brian Mack said in prayer during the ceremony. “His final worldly thoughts were for the care of his two young sons. As we dedicate this memorial sign, we ask that it serves as a lasting reminder of his sacrifice.”

That 9-month-old was James Tynan – Tim, Dan and Patricia Tynan’s father. Tim traveled from Olympia, Patricia traveled from Juneau, Alaska, and Dan came in from Sacramento, California, for the ceremony. Great-grandchildren Peter Tynan, Kristine Gerber and Mike Tynan were also in attendance and traveled in for the unveiling.

“Our first trip to Spokane,” Gerber said. “We love it.”

The Spokane Fallen Officers Memorial Project was started in 2019 by retired Captain Tracy Meidl, said Memorial Project Co-Chair Sue Walker. Memorial signs are placed and dedicated at places where the fallen officer died in the line of duty, she said. Seventeen signs have been dedicated in Spokane in order of most recent to earliest.

“All of us who are involved in this program, we do what we do because we don’t want them to be forgotten,” Walker said.

Mike said the great-grandchildren didn’t know other members of the family were coming, until his hotel room ended up being right next to Patricia’s.

After Michael F. Tynan was killed, his wife and two sons lived in a plywood shack on the Elwha River outside of Port Angeles, Washington, Tim said. The pension the family received was only $50. Police officers back then made about $100 per month, Patricia explained.

“They really had a long way to climb back up,” Tim said. “It was a shock to lose your father in 1916.”

Great-grandchild Peter said Michael F. Tynan was considered quiet, but well-respected with powerful convictions among his fellow officers. Peter said Michael F. Tynan’s faith was a moral compass, which “guided his everyday actions” and “enabled him to be brave.”

“Michael knew he was facing probable death when he approached that front door, but he never flinched,” Peter said. “He entered that house in defense of public welfare, took fatal shots, gave his life so others may live in safety.”

The memorial sign dedication is a reminder that “a hero sacrifice has no expiration date,” Peter said.

Since Tim connected with the Irish Tynan cousins, he has been overseas four times to get to know his lost family members. He said these connections wouldn’t have been possible without the photo of Michael F. Tynan his cousins kept in Ireland for all those years.

“So we have this on our wall in our home,” Tim said, holding up the photo of his grandfather, “to let people know that we’re still Irish – Irish-American – and very proud of this man and proud of what he did for his kids – their grandfather and my father.”