Beyond Wonderland returns for weekend of EDM at the Gorge

From staff reports

Beyond Wonderland will return to the Gorge Amphitheater in a weekend of EDM, pyrotechnics and light shows.

The two-day festival consisting of electronic dance music (EDM), techno, dubstep, house and more was founded in 2010 when the first Beyond Wonderland was held in San Bernardino, California. The event gradually expanded to other locations such as Seattle, Chicago and Mountain View, California. Beyond Wonderland was held at the Gorge Amphitheater for the first time in late 2021.

This year’s lineup consists of favorites like Kaskade, Seven Lions, Fisher, Black Tiger Sex Machine and Liquid Stranger. Other artists on the bill include Kaskade, Wooli, SIDEPIECE and more.

Beyond Wonderland will be held Saturday and Sunday while featuring three stages and an Alice in Wonderland theme – including the primary Queen’s Valley stage with a large, intricate design.

Two-day general admission tickets start at $259.98 while single day passes start at $149.98. Tickets can be purchased through Front Gate Tickets.